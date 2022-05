WASHINGTON — The federal income tax deadline has passed for most individual taxpayers. However, some haven't filed their 2021 tax returns or paid their tax due. Some people may choose not to file a tax return because they didn't earn enough money to be required to file. Generally, they won't receive a penalty if they are owed a refund. However, they may miss out on receiving a refund.

INCOME TAX ・ 11 DAYS AGO