ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Tax-increment financing district revenue for Bay Park in downtown Sarasota estimated to be $1 million higher through 2023 fiscal year than originally projected

By Rachel Brown Hackney, Editor, Publisher
sarasotanewsleader.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief operating officer of Bay Park Conservancy announces October ribbon cutting date for Phase I. In appearing before the Sarasota County Commission during its April 26 meeting, Bill Waddill, chief operating officer of the Bay Park Conservancy, technically was present to make a request related to money. However, he...

sarasotanewsleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota ranks as healthiest county in Tampa Bay area

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosThe better a community's economic outlook, the healthier its people.That's the main takeaway from new county health rankings released this week by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.Zoom in: Sarasota County is the healthiest county in the Tampa Bay area, according to the comprehensive review of health factors and outcomes.Among the county's strengths are its access to exercise opportunities, its low teen birth rate and the percentage of residents who get mammography screenings and flu vaccinations.The big picture: Generally, most of Florida's southwest coast ranks high on health outcomes (length and quality of life) and factors (things like access to education, living-wage jobs, quality clinical care, good food, parks and affordable housing) compared with the rest of the state.Go deeper: Here are the fact sheets for the counties of Sarasota, Manatee, Polk, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
SuncoastPost

Sarasota offers a taste of Amish life in Pinecraft Community

Just minutes from the world-class beaches and cultural offerings of Sarasota County on Florida’s Gulf Coast, is a unique community unlike any other in Florida. The small working neighborhood of Pinecraft is a popular home and snowbird community to many Amish and Mennonites. Visitors are welcome to experience a taste of the Amish life through popular restaurants, fresh food markets and charming shops.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy