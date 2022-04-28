ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Connelly sells Crescent Beach Grocery to Siesta businessman Chris Brown, who hopes to find a boutique grocer for the location

By Rachel Brown Hackney, Editor, Publisher
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Connelly, whose family owned the Crescent Beach Grocery property for about 70 years, has sold it to Chris Brown, owner of multiple businesses in Siesta Village, The Sarasota News Leader has learned. The $7.3-million deal closed on April 18, Sarasota County Clerk of Court records show. Officially, the...

