ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Venice office of Clerk of Court moves to new South County Courthouse

By Staff Reports
sarasotanewsleader.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation officially 4004 S. Tamiami Trail, first floor. The Sarasota Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s Venice branch has been relocated to the new South County Courthouse, which stands at 4004 S. Tamiami Trail in Venice, Clerk of Court Karen Rushing’s...

sarasotanewsleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Tribune

Secretary of Florida Department of Elder Affairs visits Loveland Center in Venice

The Florida Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham visited the Loveland Center in Venice on Thursday to learn about the nonprofit's affordable housing plans. The Loveland Center, which has several locations in the Sarasota-Manatee area and also Charlotte County, was established in 1962. The nonprofit offers life skills development programs and services to children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
VENICE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
Venice, FL
Government
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Government
City
Tamiami, FL
Local
Florida Government
stpetecatalyst.com

County to sue over election changes; commissioners fear retaliation

Following an impassioned discussion Tuesday, Pinellas County commissioners decided to sue the state over the recently signed elections reform law that they believe unfairly and illegally targets Pinellas to benefit one state politician. On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 524 into law, creating an office to investigate election crime....
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota ranks as healthiest county in Tampa Bay area

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosThe better a community's economic outlook, the healthier its people.That's the main takeaway from new county health rankings released this week by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.Zoom in: Sarasota County is the healthiest county in the Tampa Bay area, according to the comprehensive review of health factors and outcomes.Among the county's strengths are its access to exercise opportunities, its low teen birth rate and the percentage of residents who get mammography screenings and flu vaccinations.The big picture: Generally, most of Florida's southwest coast ranks high on health outcomes (length and quality of life) and factors (things like access to education, living-wage jobs, quality clinical care, good food, parks and affordable housing) compared with the rest of the state.Go deeper: Here are the fact sheets for the counties of Sarasota, Manatee, Polk, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South#Clerk Of Court#County Comptroller#Comptroller Office#Comptroller S Office#Sarasotaclerk Com
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota brush fire extinguished quickly on I-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County firefighters responded Friday morning to a brush fire in the area of I-75 and State Road 681. Crews extinguished the 1- to 2-acre blaze. Crews remained on site for cleanup and to monitor for hot spots. There are no reported injuries.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff launches new website

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff is in the process of launching its new website. MCSO Spokesperson Randy Warren says that they are in the process of a soft launch and are adding new features to the site that they hope will present a fresh and more effective way for the community to obtain information.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
SuncoastPost

Sarasota offers a taste of Amish life in Pinecraft Community

Just minutes from the world-class beaches and cultural offerings of Sarasota County on Florida’s Gulf Coast, is a unique community unlike any other in Florida. The small working neighborhood of Pinecraft is a popular home and snowbird community to many Amish and Mennonites. Visitors are welcome to experience a taste of the Amish life through popular restaurants, fresh food markets and charming shops.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy