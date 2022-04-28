ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Electro-Pop Sensation Neoma Offers Empowerment With Spanglish Flair on Hyperreal

By Gia Yetikyel
5280.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen 21-year-old Ecuadorian singer Carla Huiracocha decided to pursue a career as a musician, she chose an ethereal name to represent her equally dreamy pop persona: Neoma. Inspired by her love for astrology, the name means “new moon,” per its Greek origin, and represents the natural changing of phases. “It’s a...

www.5280.com

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Her Voice Is In The Air

Flora Purim's voice echoes through the music of the last half-century as if generated by the atmosphere. The often wordless, rhythmic, deeply free style the Brazilian singer pioneered is the astrological air element connecting samba to rock and be-bop to jazz fusion. Her singing energizes landmark recordings with Chick Corea, George Duke and Airto Moreira, the percussionist who is also her husband and lifelong musical partner. At the height of her success during American music's renewed love affair with Brazil in the mid-1970s, this earthy woman with the voice of a bird, a cloud, a butterfly — all images invoked on albums with titles like Light As a Feather, as marketers tried to capture the floating precision of her technique — had the most lucrative recording deal in jazz and an unquenchable desire to keep moving. She could fly: "I am trying to create a kind of music that goes beyond jazz, that is universal," she told journalist Larry Rohter in 1977. "I am looking for something that recognizes no barriers, no flags, no languages." Her adventurousness would take her beyond jazz and back again many times and crown her as the rarest kind of singer: often imitated, rarely if ever matched.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Zion & Lennox Tap Danny Ocean for ‘Brisa’ as They Work to ‘Reinvent Reggaetón’

Click here to read the full article. There’s nothing like a sweet brisa on a yacht. On Thursday, Zion & Lennox premiered the boat party music video for their single “Brisa” alongside Danny Ocean with Rolling Stone as they teased the sound of their upcoming music. The new track — which Zion explains gives a “taste of what’s to come” — is laced with a tropical, steel drum vibe and a feisty electro beat that provides a fresh take on the classic reggaeton vibe of the duo. Ocean jumps in to complete the track with his additional verse and vocals. “Being one of...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée releases new single, discusses father's "unbelievable" dedication to music

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée, who goes by the alias ARO, has released her first new music in two years. Her new single, Against Mine, is a darkly euphoric electro pop song that, as she explains to Rolling Stone, was written to try and "capture the element of frustration that comes with not feeling like you can actually express how you really feel about someone."
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The phenomenon of the "sweaty" song that became one of the most covered of all time

The Beatles’ Yesterday is far and away the most covered song on the planet. But a spirited case can be made for Wild Thing closely bringing up the rear. The Troggs were the first to have a UK hit with a cover of it (No.2 in 1966) , but a long list of artists that includes Jimi Hendrix, Fancy, Sam Kinison, X, Prince, Warren Zevon and, most recently, Bruce Springsteen have put their spin on its simple chord progressions and sweaty lyrical sentiments. But the song’s writer Chip Taylor (brother of actor Jon Voight) sees what many consider the ultimate distillation of pure, rock’n’roll heat as a more important step in musical history.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Quintanilla
Person
Shakira
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Britney Spears
UPI News

Becky G to release new album 'Esquemas' in May

April 20 (UPI) -- Becky G will return with a new album in May. The 25-year-old singer will release her second studio album, Esquemas, on May 13. Becky G shared the album title, release date and cover art Wednesday on Instagram. "ESQUEMAS 5/13 - My album is coming!!!!" she captioned...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jossara Jinaro Dies: Television And Film Actress For ‘ER’ And ‘Judging Amy’ Was 48

Click here to read the full article. Jossara Jinaro, a veteran television actress, filmmaker, producer and SAG activist, died of cancer on April 27, according to a post on her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family. Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Pop Music#Music Streaming#Music Industry#Ecuadorian#Greek#Hyperreal Tour#Ophelia
Loudwire

Billie Eilish Reveals Her Favorite Paramore Song

If you thought Hayley Williams appearance with Billie Eilish at Coachella last weekend was a coincidence (or for that matter Damon Albarn's the week Before), it wasn't. In fact, it gave the Grammy-winning star a chance to collaborate onstage with some of her biggest inspirations. Eilish made headlines for performing...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ann Wilson, ‘Fierce Bliss': Album Review

Ann Wilson has never cared to play by other people's rules. The Heart singer has weathered all sorts of showbiz sleaze over the past half-century, swatting away sexist fans and industry veterans at the onset of her career, making "Faustian bargains" to cement a meteoric mid-'80s comeback and helping younger bands navigate the pitfalls of fame at the dawn of the grunge revolution. Wilson has triumphed over decades of adversity and emerged stronger, wiser and more steadfast because of it. Riding out the twilight of her career with nostalgia tours and royalty checks for song-doctored smashes was never an option.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Krautrock Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dead At 74

Klaus Schulze, a leading creative force in the realm of German psychedelia known loosely as krautrock or kosmische, has died. Schulze’s son announced his death via a Facebook message. Translated from German, the message begins, “In deepest sorrow we have to inform you that Klaus has passed away yesterday on April 26, 2022 at the age of 74 after a long disease but all of a sudden.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Olivia Rodrigo Perform ‘Complicated’ With Avril Lavigne at Toronto Concert

Click here to read the full article. Since the start of Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour, the singer has performed Avril Lavigne’s hit “Complicated” on a nightly basis. At her concert Friday at Toronto’s Massey Hall, Rodrigo was joined onstage by the Canadian pop-punk princess herself to deliver the 2002 single. Prior to “Complicated,” Rodrigo teased a special guest from Canada. “I am so, so, so, so lucky because she came here tonight to sing with me,” Rodrigo announced, with the ecstatic crowd deducing Lavigne’s presence before she was announced. The two singers, both in plaid flannel skirts, then launched into the...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy