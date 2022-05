When the Astros named Dusty Baker their manager in January 2020, the then-70-year-old was viewed by some as a stopgap to help steer the franchise through the aftermath of the sign-stealing scandal. Two years and one World Series appearance later, though, not only is he still at the helm of one of baseball’s best teams, but he’s on the precipice of history.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO