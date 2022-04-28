ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

TRACK AND FIELD: Highland to host Tiger-Grizz Invitational

By MARLOWE HEREFORD prsports@postregister.com
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Eastern Idaho’s largest and oldest track meets will take place in the Gate City this weekend. Due to Ravsten Stadium, the usual venue, being resurfaced with a turf infield, the meet will take place at Highland High School. Skyline and Idaho Falls will continue to be the...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Skyline's Dempsey signs with California University of Pennsylvania

It might not have been love at first sight, but when Grace Dempsey visited California University of Pennsylvania during spring break, it was close. “I got out of the car and started walking towards the admissions building and just looking around, I could see myself going to school there. I could imagine the next four years at Cal-U,” said the Skyline swimmer after signing her letter of intent on Thursday afternoon.
CALIFORNIA, PA
Mountain Democrat

Two shatter El Dorado track and field records

This slideshow requires JavaScript. How often does a high school compete in a prestigious track and field meet and have two athletes break three school records in one afternoon?. This dream of any coach became a reality at the Sacramento Meet of Champions April 23 at American River College in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Pocatello, ID
Sports
Idaho Falls, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Education
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Boise, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Education
Pocatello, ID
Education
Local
Idaho Sports
Salina Post

Trojan track dominates Beloit Relays to win fourth meet of 2022

The Southeast of Saline boy’s track and field team collected their fourth meet win of the season at this year’s Beloit Relays breaking several records in the process. The team dominated the competition with 14 podiums including nine gold medals to make it back-to-back victories after a win last week at Abilene.
SALINA, KS
Post Register

Another storm heading toward Idaho for the weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Drier air will move into the state on Friday. This will bring lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 50's. Lingering moisture will generate a few spotty showers over the mountain regions east of the Treasure Valley, highs will reach the upper 40's. The...
IDAHO STATE
33andfree

Free Camping in Central Oregon

Central Oregon is booming and as you learn more and more about it, it usually ends up on a place to visit. We are the getaway from life place. Or live somewhere that has a work life balance motto. The ability to be outdoors right out your front door and if you love beer, it's everywhere. There are limited places to stay and it is expensive. Camping is a great option as long as you practice Leave No Trace. Value the ability to stay in a beautiful area for free, while supporting the local economy.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Eastern Idaho#Highland High School#Eagle Rock Middle School#Chase
103.5 KISSFM

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Earthquake Swarm Rattles Idaho Central Highlands

I used to joke with friends who live in the state’s central highlands. What do you call it when there’s an earthquake in your county? Thursday! Or any day for that matter. That’s how it appears over the last couple of weeks. There has been a swarm of small quakes just west of the Bitterroot Range and north of the Boise Mountains. These aren’t necessarily powerful quakes but can be annoying. I’ve been through a few small to medium quakes in my life and it’s like being on a cruise ship but you don’t rock all day and night as you do on the boat.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho State MBB adds two new players

Idaho State isn’t quite done revamping its men’s basketball team. The Bengals added two new players this week: UC Santa Barbara transfer Jay Nagle committed to the team on Thursday, and on Wednesday, the team got a commitment from Maleek Arington, a two-star senior at Auburn High School in Washington.
AUBURN, WA
Post Register

Bear Lake State Park in southeast Idaho to begin day-use reservation system

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some changes are coming for visitors who frequently visit Bear Lake State Park in southeastern Idaho. The Idaho State Parks and Recreation said Thursday that it will begin a day-use reservation system for the popular North Beach area. Beginning on Monday, visitors will be able to make day-use reservations for the season.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Post Register

Stephens, Dena

Dena Chadwick Perry Stephens, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 28, 2022. Dena was born June 7, 1931, in Fairview, Wyoming, to Delbert Abraham Chadwick and LaRee Child Chadwick. She grew up and attended schools in Star Valley and graduated from Star Valley High School. On August 1, 1947, she married Ray M. Perry. They raised their six children on a farm in Osgood and spent seven happy years there. The family eventually relocated to Ammon. Ray and Dena were later divorced. On November 19, 1978, she married Bill Stephens in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dena and Bill made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they were both Real Estate Brokers and owned Autumn Reality. She served as a secretary on the Board of Realtors. She was also a waitress at The Country Club and The Stardust. She had fond memories of the people she met and worked with through the years. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her humanitarian efforts resulted in making over a hundred quilts. She loved to garden and watch things grow, she loved to read and crochet. She will be greatly missed. Dena is survived by her sons and daughter, DeRay (Carol) Perry of Idaho Falls, ID, Allen C. (Marilyn) Perry of Idaho Falls, ID, Teresa (Harrison) Cox of Shelley, ID, Kevin R. (Kelly) Perry of Bay City, TX, Douglas C. (Candice) Perry of Kona, HI, Jeff L. (Sally) Perry of Ucon, ID; brothers, Vern Chadwick and Rendle Chadwick; sisters, Caren Mostert and Lynada Holtkamp; 23 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bill Stephens, brothers, Merrill Brown, Reese Brown, and sisters, Phyllis Ashe and Valeen Rawlings. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Dena 6/7/1931 - 4/28/2022Stephens.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Jolley, Dion

Dion Jolley, 78, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, in Kimball, Idaho. Dion, the 6th of 10 children, was born January 13, 1944, to Lila Callister and Dwayne Jolley of Firth, Idaho. Dion loved spending time with family as he grew up, and he developed a strong love for sports, which he played in high school and at BYU. Dion served as a missionary in New Zealand for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Following which he married his sweet Kathryn Cook in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and all eternity in 1965. Together, they had 11 children and shared the many adventurous ups and downs of life for 56 and a half years. While it's difficult to say goodbye we are grateful that his struggle with deteriorating health is over. He is survived by his devoted wife Kathryn, their 11 children; Juliet (Bruce) Taylor, Eric Jolley, Richard (Wendy) Jolley, Heather (Cory) Landon, Kendall (Janine) Jolley, Nathan (Jennifer) Jolley, Corinne (Kerry) Bingham, Mark (Tiffany) Jolley, Pamela Jolley, Thomas (Stacie) Jolley, Karen (Jaron) Hollingsworth. Along with 43 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Firth Stake Center (823 N 675 E Basalt). The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. till 10:30 a.m. both at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street . Burial will be in the Goshen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Dion 1/13/1944 - 4/29/2021Jolley.
FIRTH, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot shuts out Bonneville in HCC play

IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos find themselves creeping back into the top part of the High Country Conference baseball standings by downing the Bonneville Bees by a score of 5-0 on Tuesday afternoon. By taking the Bees to task on Tuesday by the final of 5-0, the Broncos...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

CONNELLY: Big Southern Butte -- sentinel of the Snake River Plain

A major landmark is visible from many, if not most, spots in Bingham County. It towers over the Snake River Plain like a lonely sentinel standing watch over the eons. For those that travel to the top, it offers outstanding views of the surrounding plain and adjacent mountains. This landmark also supports some unusual plant communities in an area surrounded by sagebrush and bunchgrasses. Of course, I’m talking about Big Southern Butte.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

One of Boise’s Favorites is Coming Back THIS MONTH!

Whether you can accurately guess “Who’s on First?” or not, baseball fans all over the Treasure Valley are absolutely freaking out. One of Boise’s favorite teams has officially announced they’re coming back this month, and we can hardly wait. We’re assuming you already know what...
BOISE, ID
Sand Hills Express

SEM and Ansley/Litchfield Compete at FKC Track and Field Championships

SEM and Ansley/Litchfield were among the teams that competed at the Fort Kearny Conference track and field championships in Elwood on Friday. Axtell won the boys team title with 168 points. Ansley/Litchfield finished 5th in boys team standings and SEM was 8th. Axtell also won the girls team title with 120 points. Ansley/Litchfield finished 5th in the girls standings and SEM was 8th. The following placed in the top six of their event.
ELWOOD, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy