MONTHS LONG STRUGGLE:TREVOR REED FREED FROM RUSSIA

Related
Russian warship sunk in Ukraine war may have been carrying a piece of the 'true cross,' a treasured Christian relic
Russian state media reported in 2020 that the Moskva was readying to receive a piece of the "true cross" for its chapel. Two years on, the ship sank.
AOL Corp
Trevor Reed's parents describe prisoner swap after former Marine released by Russia
The parents of Trevor Reed, a 30-year-old U.S. Marine veteran imprisoned by Russia who was released in a prisoner swap announced Wednesday, described the moment they found out their son would be coming home. In an interview with CNN, Joey and Paula Reed said they were first notified by the...
What Did Trevor Reed Do? Why Marine Was in Russia and Why He Was Detained
"Today, we welcome home Trevor Reed and celebrate his return to the family that missed him dearly," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement on Wednesday.
KSAT 12
Former US Marine Trevor Reed touches down at JBSA-Lackland following Russia imprisonment
WASHINGTON – Texan and former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed is back in the United States after a nearly three-year imprisonment in Russia. Reed touched down at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Reed, who was only passing through San Antonio, is on the final part of his trip home. His destination was not immediately clear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
War in Ukraine live updates: Marine veteran Trevor Reed is released from Russia in a prisoner swap
Reed had been held in Russia since 2019. His family had advocated fiercely for his return, and his health was reportedly failing. Also, workers in Kyiv demolished a Soviet-era statue representing its friendship with Russia. Here's what we're following today:. Russia reportedly aims to form a breakaway government in Kherson:...
McCarthy says Russia 'probably' wouldn't have invaded Ukraine if Biden administration had sent arms sooner
The California Republican contended that if weapons had been transported to Ukraine earlier, then "thousands of lives" could have been spared.
americanmilitarynews.com
Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops
The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
Putin's former chief economic advisor says Russia would likely halt the Ukraine war 'within a month or two' if the West slapped a full embargo on Russian oil and gas
In an interview with the BBC, Andrei Illarionov predicted Russia would be spared economic devastation because of the strength of its energy exports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vladimir Putin Health Speculation Intensifies After New Video Emerges
Vladimir Putin's hand appears to tremble before he greets another man, which has sparked further concern over the Russian leader's health.
Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson
Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
China urges 'restraint' after Russia's foreign minister raises prospect of nuclear war
"No one wants to see the outbreak of a third world war," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters during a briefing.
Migrant Woman Says She Was Repeatedly Raped in ‘Modern-Day’ Slavery Ring in Georgia
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
The US is offering $5 million for information leading to the arrest of powerful boxing figure Daniel Kinahan
Kinahan is one of the most powerful figures in world boxing, but also the suspected figurehead of a major international drugs business.
A superyacht's crew prepared fresh lobster for its wealthy owner every day despite not knowing if he was on board, worker says
A member of a superyacht crew also told The Times of London that one owner had his bar stools made from whale foreskin.
Russia's military may be trying to hide Russian deaths in Ukraine by proposing to take over payments for family, UK says
The Kremlin has refused to acknowledge its death toll in Ukraine, though a spokesperson admitted that Russia suffered "significant losses."
Gen. Mark Milley: If Russia gets away with war on Ukraine 'cost-free,' then 'so goes' international order
International order will be thrown out the window if Russia is able to escape consequences over its invasion of Ukraine, US Gen. Mark Milley told CNN.
dailyhodl.com
$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder
Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
An exiled Russian oligarch says a European ban on Russian oil and gas would deal a 'very serious blow' to Putin, cutting off about half his revenues
"The West made the fatal mistake of becoming reliant on Russian energy supplies," Mikhail Khodorkovsky said. "The West has to pay for its mistakes."
Emmanuel Macron warns France could be next country to leave EU if Marine Le Pen wins election
EMMANUEL Macron has accused election rival Marine Le Pen of hatching a secret plan to drag France out of the EU. The French President has cast this month's showdown as a Brexit-style referendum on his country's membership. His remarks come with polls showing a run-off contest between the pair is...
Ukraine-Russia war LIVE – Sinking of Russian flagship Moskva warship ‘a big embarrassment’ for Putin
RUSSIA'S defence ministry has said that a Russian warship that was damaged by an explosion on Wednesday has sunk. The Moskva - a flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet - was being towed to port when "stormy seas" caused it to sink, according to the ministry. The 510-crew missile cruiser...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0