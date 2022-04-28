ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, TX

Staffing shortages reach ‘crisis’ level at Polk County Sheriff’s Office

By Danica Sauter
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

POLK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – In an open letter sent to East Texas News , Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons expressed concerns that staffing shortages are reaching a “crisis” level.

“I come to you with an issue that should cause great concern in each of you as it affects my department’s ability to provide for the public safety,” Lyons shared.

As of April 20, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has eight vacant positions on the law enforcement side and nine vacancies on the detention division.

“The staffing shortages within the sheriff’s office are reaching a crisis level,” said Lyons. “Regarding the shortages, some of the prevalent concerns are public safety, officer safety, delayed response time and officer visibility.”

Lyons said like so many others the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was forced to modify the way duties were performed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The historic pandemic created a bottleneck effect throughout all levels of the criminal justice system,” said Lyons.

According to Lyons, during the month of March, there were a total of 3,551 calls for service received by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“With 1,057 square miles to cover in Polk County, shifts are running two deputies short with one of the shifts being three deputies short,” added Lyons. “Coupled with large volumes of calls over a 24-hour period, the personnel shortages amplify the issues listed above.”

Lyons said that all of the issues are directly affected by staff shortages, including clearance rates and narcotics investigations.

Since taking office in January of 2021, Lyons shared that he lost a total of 16 deputies and 49 jailers.

“The majority of those were by way of resignations with a few being by way of terminations,” said Lyons. “These losses equated to more than 100-plus years of law enforcement experience—experience and training paid for by the Polk County taxpayers.”

Lyons said the cause of the public safety “crisis” can be blamed on low salaries.

“A first-year deputy makes $37,679 annually,” Lyons shared.

Listed below are the salaries paid for first-year deputies and officers in neighboring cities and counties, according to Lyons:

  • Livingston Police Department: $43,660
  • Walker County Sheriff’s Office: $55,160
  • Onalaska Police Department: $39,600
  • Diboll Police Department: $48,500
  • San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office: $43,672
  • Corrigan Police Department: $37,440
  • Liberty County Sheriff’s Office: $53,300
  • Tyler County Sheriff’s Office: $40,482
  • Angelina County Sheriff’s Office: $45,550
  • Trinity County Sheriff’s Office: $35,000

Lyons said the salaries listed do not represent the benefit packages.

“Speaking with administrators from agencies from within Polk County and surrounding counties, I found that the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office and Corrigan Police Department were the only agencies whose starting pay was less than Polk County,” said Lyons.

Lyons said he spoke with Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy during their budget meeting and agreed that raises are needed throughout the county, especially with nationwide inflation of 8% .

“Judge Murphy reminded me of the revenue cap placed on Texas counties by our state legislators from 8% to 3.5%,” said Lyons. “I was informed this 3.5% cap handicaps counties in their attempts to maintain raises for their employees. Therefore, I come before the citizens of Polk County to say I need your help to better protect your communities. I look forward to working with the communities of Polk County about ideas and solutions.”

To apply for the jobs at the Sheriff’s office go to www.governmentjobs.com/careers/polkcotx .

For those that would like to read Lyons’ full letter, they can click here .

