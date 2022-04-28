Kansas lawmakers fail to override Governor's vetoes

Lawmakers in Kansas have failed to override vetoes of measures dealing with transgender athletes and parents’ ability to challenge books and other materials in public schools.

Both proposals failed to receive the 2/3's majority to pass in the House. One of the measures would have banned transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports in K-12 schools and colleges. The House voted 81-41 to override the veto, but supporters needed 84 votes in the 125-member chamber.

The other bill would have required school districts to draft policies for handling complaints from parents about classroom and library materials. The vote in the House to override was 72-50.