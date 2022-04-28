ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City cancels proposed homeless shelter in Chinatown

By Estefania Hernandez
NY1
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – The city has canceled plans to open a homeless shelter at 47 Madison Street in Chinatown, according to a statement from the Department of Social Services. “After reviewing planned shelter sites scheduled to open in Chinatown, we have decided to re-site this shelter capacity to an area with...

www.ny1.com

Comments / 3

CBS New York

NYC halts plan to build controversial shelter in Chinatown

NEW YORK -- New York City now says it will not build a controversial homeless shelter in Chinatown. The city proposed a 49-bed shelter facility on Madison Street. However, community activists, residents and business leaders objected. They say there are already six shelters in the neighborhood, and this is one of four more being proposed. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services told CBS2 the location required demolition and construction at substantial cost. "After reviewing planned shelter sites scheduled to open in Chinatown, we have decided to re-site this shelter capacity  to an area with fewer services and shelter for those experiencing unsheltered homelessness," their statement read. "Our goal is always to work with communities to understand their needs, equitably distribute shelters, and prioritize sites that can come online in a timely way to serve our most vulnerable New Yorkers."  City officials now say they will look for another site.
