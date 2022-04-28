ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Did the Olivia Wilde Envelope Controversy Hurt Jason Sudeikis’ Awards Campaign?

By Clayton Davis
NewsTimes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

The Fate of The Goldbergs Confirmed Following Jeff Garlin’s Exit

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. This news is better than a hug from Beverly Goldberg!. On April 19, E! News learned that The Goldbergs will return to ABC for a 10th season. The long-running comedy—starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambron and Hayley Orrantia—will return without Jeff Garlin, who exited the series back in December. Garlin left the series after multiple complaints about his behavior on set resulted in an HR investigation.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayvan Novak
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Tony Shalhoub
Person
Kelsey Grammer
Person
Jeffrey Tambor
Person
Olivia Wilde
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

2022 Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win at the Primetime Emmy Awards?

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: As Emmys season rolls along, IndieWire will update this page with in-depth Emmy predictions from Awards Editor Marcus Jones. A link to each category will lead to lists of the ever-changing contenders, plus reporting on what shows are playing well with voters, TV Academy rules changes, interviews with potential nominees, and more. The State of the Race Emmy season has arrived, and after a year of TV production rebuilding voters are now swimming (drowning?) in an ocean of contenders new and old. With an eligibility period from June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Film Star#Awards Circuit Column#Awards Circuit Podcast#Awards Circuit Video#Cinemacon
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
TVLine

TVLine Items: Matt Bomer's Showtime Series, Maisel Ups Reid Scott and More

Click here to read the full article. Matt Bomer is bringing a decades-spanning love story to life at Showtime, which has ordered Fellow Travelers, a limited series starring and executive-produced by the White Collar vet. Based on Thomas Mallon’s novel, the drama is described as “an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington,” per Showtime. Bomer will play Hawkins Fuller, “who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements — until he meets Tim Laughlin, a young man brimming with idealism...
TV SERIES
Page Six

Alex Borstein calls working on ‘Family Guy’ a ‘freaking gift’

Alex Borstein knows how lucky she is to be a part of “Family Guy.” “It’s a gift. It’s a freaking gift,” the actress, 51, told Page Six exclusively at the Broadway opening of “Mr. Saturday Night” Wednesday. “And I’m never not aware of how lucky I am.” Borstein has voiced family matriarch Lois Griffin since the cartoon series began in 1999 and has even won an Emmy for her work on it. “It’s a creative endeavor that I still really like,” she continued. “It makes me laugh. I love the people. You create these little families on these things that you work on.” Borstein...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Bombshell: Why Season 31 Won’t Be On ABC

Talk about a ballroom shocker. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31 will not air on ABC after 30 seasons with the network. So, what’s happening with the beloved show?. Big changes are ahead for Dancing With the Stars. The show has been a Monday night staple for years. However, that will no longer be the case going forward. NBA star Iman Shumpert was recently crowned the season 30 champion in November 2021.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Pete Davidson to Play 'Heightened' Version of Himself in Curb-Esque Comedy Series at Peacock

Click here to read the full article. Pete Davidson is taking a page from Larry David’s TV playbook. The Saturday Night Live vet is set to play a “heightened, fictionalized’ version of himself in Bupkis, a new comedy series at Peacock, TVLine has confirmed. The Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque half-hour project — written and exec produced by Davidson (alongside his SNL boss Lorne Michaels) —  “will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known,” per Peacock. “Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Officially Happening, Jeff Garlin Not Returning

It's been announced that The Goldbergs Season 10 is officially happening, but series star Jeff Garlin will not be returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Pers sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Chloe Bailey To Star In Youth Choir Comedy ‘Praise This’ For Will Packer Productions & Universal Pictures; ‘Little’ Helmer Tina Gordon Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish) has signed on to star in the upcoming film Praise This, which Tina Gordon (Little) is directing for Universal Pictures. Praise This is a music-competition feature comedy set in the world of youth choirs. We hear that Universal is eyeing it for a potential franchise in the vein of Pitch Perfect, with production on the first installment set to kick off in Atlanta in June. Gordon penned the latest draft of the script, which was based off an original idea by The Story Company. Earlier drafts were written by Camilla Blackett (Little,...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Collider

'Amsterdam': Title Revealed for David O. Russell's Next Star-Studded Film

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly seven years since we've gotten a brand new movie from writer-director David O. Russell. After Joy's mixed reception in 2015, Russell laid low, waiting in the wings for his comeback. And that'll finally come with his latest film, a once-untitled star-studded period piece that'll reunite Russell with Christian Bale, who'll also produce, and Robert De Niro. Details remained relatively slim throughout production, but during 20th Century Studios' CinemaCon presentation, we learned lots of information about the film, including its official title: Amsterdam. This announcement goes against its long-presumed rumored title, Canterbury Glass, which was its previously-referenced title before today's big Las Vegas presentation.
MOVIES
TVLine

Alicia Vikander Plays an Actress Playing Criminal 'Vampire' Irma Vep in HBO Thriller — Get Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander plays an actress who gets a bit lost in her latest role in HBO‘s upcoming crime thriller Irma Vep, which is set for a Monday, June 6 at 9/8c premiere. Created, written and directed by Olivier Assayas, based on his 1996 film of the same name (which starred Maggie Cheung), the HBO/A24 co-production stars Vikander (The Danish Girl) as Mira, an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as (anagram alert!) Irma Vep in a remake of the circa 1915...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy