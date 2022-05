Writer Mach, musician Wadhams forging ahead on play about the famous music festival in 1970.Hopefully someday it'll make the stage, because the story behind the Vortex I music festival of 1970 should continue to be told to enlighten and educate people, especially given our current political and cultural climate. Pres. Richard M. Nixon was scheduled to speak at an American Legion gathering in downtown Portland, shortly after several protesters had been injured in an event at Portland State University. Gov. Tom McCall, a Republican, wanted to avoid the violence another clash would bring. So, he allowed organizers to plan and...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 52 MINUTES AGO