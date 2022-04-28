ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

President Biden Visits Lockheed Martin in Troy

WHNT-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden will make a stop in Troy next...

whnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president ‘a dictator committing genocide’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

'She knows Putin’s tactics': Biden names battle-tested ambassador to Ukraine

President Joe Biden’s pick for ambassador to Ukraine is a battle-tested envoy that veteran U.S. diplomats agree is a prime choice to square up to Russian President Vladimir Putin as he continues his military assault in Ukraine. After close to three years without an ambassador to Kyiv and months...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
City
Troy, AL
Troy, AL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
Washington Examiner

GOP candidate Walker leads Democratic Sen. Warnock in Georgia Senate race: Poll

Sen. Raphael Warnock is in trouble this fall, according to an expansive poll conducted for the super PAC supporting the Georgia Democrat’s likely Republican rival, former professional athlete Herschel Walker. In a survey of 2,500 registered voters, Walker led Warnock 51.4% to 41%, with 7.6% undecided. The senator’s problem...
GEORGIA STATE
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy