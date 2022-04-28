Former Oregon OL Jaylan Jeffers transfers to UCLA Bruins

Not long after entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers announced that he would be staying in the Pac-12 conference and joining the UCLA Bruins.

Jeffers was a former three-star recruit in the class of 2020 who didn’t play in 2020 and appeared in one game while redshirting in 2021. He still has four years of eligibility remaining with the Bruins.

Jeffers is not the only former Oregon player to transfer to UCLA this season, as defensive back Jaylin Davies did the same earlier in the offseason.

