ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former Oregon OL Jaylan Jeffers transfers to UCLA Bruins

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJB38_0fNWUJVe00

Not long after entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers announced that he would be staying in the Pac-12 conference and joining the UCLA Bruins.

Jeffers was a former three-star recruit in the class of 2020 who didn’t play in 2020 and appeared in one game while redshirting in 2021. He still has four years of eligibility remaining with the Bruins.

Jeffers is not the only former Oregon player to transfer to UCLA this season, as defensive back Jaylin Davies did the same earlier in the offseason.

Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

List

'Is he too worried about his brand?' NFL coaches and scouts assess Kayvon Thibodeaux ahead of NFL draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXyli_0fNWUJVe00

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

6 Utah football players have reportedly entered the transfer portal this week

It’s been a busy couple of days in the NCAA transfer portal for the Utah Utes. Utah linebacker Carson Tabaracci, safety Kamo’i Latu, offensive lineman Marist Talavou and running back Braedon Wissler all reportedly entered the portal Thursday, while safety Stone Azarcon and wide receiver Ben Renfro did so earlier in the week.
UTAH STATE
The Exponent

Arizona Wildcats offer QB Cole Leinart, son of former USC star Matt Leinart

Jedd Fisch is hoping the next quarterback of the Leinart family stays in the Pac-12. Cole Leinart, son of former USC star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, landed an offer from the Arizona Wildcats Thursday evening. The younger Leinart is a member of the 2026 recruiting class and will begin high school at Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei in the 2022-23 academic year.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two more Huskers enter Transfer Portal

Two more Huskers have announced that they will be joining wide receiver Latrell Neville in the transfer portal. In addition, defensive lineman Chris Walker and outside linebacker Damian Jackson have shown up in the transfer portal. Jackson was one of the more remarkable stories of recent memory in the Husker program. He was a former Navy SEAL who had never played football before arriving in Lincoln. “I think just being in the military and being part of the SEAL program just really instills in you how to be a really good teammate,” Jackson said last year. “I think a lot of the...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Oregon Ol#Oregon Ducks#The Ucla Bruins#Ucla
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Wydermyer to sign with Buffalo Bills

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies Tight End Jalen Wydermyer went undrafted. A poor pre-draft athletic testing process caused a major shock to Wydermyers draft stock, and ultimately he didn’t hear his name called over the weekend. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Wydermyer would be signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Wydermyer will have the opportunity to join a great offense in Buffalo, and will get to catch passes from quarterback Josh Allen. If his play in Buffalo reflects his play in college station and not his performance in shorts at the combine, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy