One-vehicle accident on Route 5 brings down power pole, ties up traffic

East Pembroke Fire responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident at 5:49 p.m. today on Route 5 in Pembroke.

A blue Chevrolet pickup struck a utility pole and then crossed the highway coming to rest on the opposite shoulder.

The driver may have suffered a medical incident, according to East Pembroke Fire Chief Don Newton. The driver was transported to ECMC by Mercy EMS for treatment and evaluation. The name of the patient has not been released.

Corfu Fire assisted with traffic control. Westbound traffic was shut down between Boyce Road and Indian Falls Road due to low primary wires hanging low over the highway, Newton said.

East Pembroke remains on scene awaiting the arrival of National Grid crews.

Photos by Allison Lang.