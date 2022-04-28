ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Pembroke, NY

One-vehicle accident on Route 5 brings down power pole, ties up traffic

By Howard B. Owens
 3 days ago
East Pembroke Fire responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident at 5:49 p.m. today on Route 5 in Pembroke.

A blue Chevrolet pickup struck a utility pole and then crossed the highway coming to rest on the opposite shoulder.

The driver may have suffered a medical incident, according to East Pembroke Fire Chief Don Newton. The driver was transported to ECMC by Mercy EMS for treatment and evaluation. The name of the patient has not been released.

Corfu Fire assisted with traffic control. Westbound traffic was shut down between Boyce Road and Indian Falls Road due to low primary wires hanging low over the highway, Newton said.

East Pembroke remains on scene awaiting the arrival of National Grid crews.

Photos by Allison Lang.

WETM 18 News

Victim identified in Canisteo fatal accident

APR. 29 UPDATE (WETM) – Police have released the name of the woman killed in a fatal two-vehicle accident in Canisteo Thursday afternoon. New York State Police said Gayle Vanskiver, 65, of Canisteo was killed in the accident. The police report said the accident was first reported around 12:34 p.m. on State Route 36 near […]
NewsChannel 36

Woman Killed in Crash in Steuben County

CANISTEO, NY (WENY) -- New York State police say a woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Steuben County Thursday afternoon. According to state police, 65-year-old Gayle Vanskiver was headed north on State Route 36 in Canisteo, when her vehicle collided with a southbound town of Troupsburg dump truck. Vanskiver...
96.1 The Eagle

Truck Hits Bridge in New York State Spilling White Claw All Over the Road

Some may call this a blatant case of alcohol abuse. Or, perhaps a fitting end?. Hard seltzers have grown immensely in popularity in recent years, and the craze doesn't seem to be going anywhere any time soon. After all, sales of alcohol sharply spiked during the pandemic months. Now, there are still some drinkers out there looking to try something different. So maybe hard seltzers it is. But in this case, their drink of choice won't be making it to its destination.
WHEC TV-10

Orleans County 18-year-old killed in Niagara County car crash

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — An Orleans County 18-year-old was killed in a car crash in Niagara County early Wednesday morning. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Emory R. Seefeldt of Medina was driving down Orangeport Road in the Town of Royalton just after 1 a.m. when the vehicle overturned and landed in the ditch near the intersection of Berner Parkway.
News 8 WROC

4 charged after police chase ends in crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three adults and a teenager were arrested Friday. after a police chase through Rochester and the Town of Gates. According to New York State Police, troopers tried to pull over an SUV in Rochester for a “seatbelt violation,” but the driver did not stop the vehicle. Troopers gave chase. Investigators say […]
YourErie

Nearly $2K in copper wire stolen from Eldred Twp. business

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating reports of nearly $2,000 worth of copper wire stolen from an Eldred Twp. business. Pennsylvania State Police Lewis Run report a spool of copper wire, valued at $1,800, was stolen from Jack Bell Excavating on Route 446 in Eldred Twp. The alleged theft took place on April 26 […]
News 8 WROC

Car hits school bus on West Main Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were injured when a car crashed into a school bus in Rochester Friday morning. According to Rochester police, the driver of the car ran a red light at the intersection of West Main Street and Ford Street shortly after 7:00 a.m. Investigators said the driver could not see the […]
NewsChannel 36

Fire Damages Mobile Home in Hornby

HORNBY, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire severely damaged a home at a mobile home park in Steuben County early Friday afternoon. The fire broke out at the mobile home at a park just off of Route 414 in Beaver Dams. Multiple fire departments from Beaver Dams, Hornby, and North Corning responded to the scene.
WIVB

Red Cross helping 5 people after early morning Buffalo apartment fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people are being helped by the Red Cross after an early Saturday morning fire broke out in an apartment on Hudson Street in Buffalo. Buffalo Fire responded to the fire at 125 Hudson Street just aft 4:30 a.m. It’s believed the fire started on the second floor of the multi-unit residence, according to fire officials.
The Batavian

The Batavian

