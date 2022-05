Universities could be landed with massive financial penalties if they refuse to return to face to face teaching, the Universities Minister has warned. Throwing down the gauntlet to the ‘stubborn minority’ of vice-chancellors and lecturers who are still working remotely, Michelle Donelan signalled her intention to ‘put boots on the ground’ by sending teams of inspectors to investigate staff attendance rates on campuses across Britain.

EDUCATION ・ 23 HOURS AGO