Las Vegas, NV

2022 NFL Draft: Sights and scenes from Las Vegas

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KT1Ne_0fNWPxTz00 (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFprR_0fNWPxTz00 Divers swim in the fountain of the Bellagio hotel-casino during setup for the NFL football draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6sxp_0fNWPxTz00 People look on as workers erect a stage during setup for the NFL draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7Oko_0fNWPxTz00 A sign displays that the lights surrounding the Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign are silver and black for the Las Vegas Raiders during a kick-off event celebrating the 2022 NFL Draft on April 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEr3Z_0fNWPxTz00 Wearing a jacket with a painting depicting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Seattle Seahawks fan Wallace Watts records a water show at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, the day before the NFL football draft. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Infq1_0fNWPxTz00 A statue of Julius Caesar wearing an NFL Draft t-shirt and waving an NFL Draft flag outside of Caesars Palace before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wD34t_0fNWPxTz00 Fans react before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Las Vegas Boulevard. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iuRb2_0fNWPxTz00 A Minnesota Vikings fan gestures while walking on Las Vegas Boulevard before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Awnen_0fNWPxTz00 Buffalo Bills fans cheer as a Los Angeles Rams fan watches while walking on the street before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bkwJ_0fNWPxTz00 Seattle Seahawks fan Wallace Watts poses for a photo at the Fountains of Bellagio before the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7koz_0fNWPxTz00 A Dallas Cowboys fan poses for a photo before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EoJzV_0fNWPxTz00 Los Angeles Chargers fans pose for a photo before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft outside the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ij4P0_0fNWPxTz00 A general view of the NFL Draft Theater before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ucDo_0fNWPxTz00 Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFzcd_0fNWPxTz00 Philadelphia Eagles fans pose for a photo before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hr4zM_0fNWPxTz00 A Jacksonville Jaguars fan and Kansas City Chiefs fan pose for a photo before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lM63o_0fNWPxTz00 An Indianapolis Colts fan before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09vs13_0fNWPxTz00 A Miami Dolphins fan holds up a flag before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zfFu4_0fNWPxTz00 NFL commissioner Roger Goodell poses for a photo with a Las Vegas Raiders fan before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luySv_0fNWPxTz00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZU0W0_0fNWPxTz00 Houston Texans fans pose for a photo before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7C8D_0fNWPxTz00 A Tennessee Titans fan before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PIX11

NFL Draft 2022: Jets and Giants first-round picks

LAS VEGAS (PIX11/AP) — The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday evening, and it’s expected to be a big night for the Jets and the Giants. The New York teams make up a combined four picks in the top 10 alone. The Jets have picks four and 10. The Giants have picks five and seven. […]
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Draft: Round 1 pick, trade recap with Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) updated order

The 2022 NFL draft was expected to have one of the most unpredictable first rounds in recent history. With no draft-day trades through the first 10 selections things were going par for the course, but the action soon picked up. A record-breaking nine Round 1 draft-day trades would eventually take place. including the Eagles sending picks No. 18 and 101 for Titans star wide receiver AJ Brown.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Wydermyer to sign with Buffalo Bills

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies Tight End Jalen Wydermyer went undrafted. A poor pre-draft athletic testing process caused a major shock to Wydermyers draft stock, and ultimately he didn’t hear his name called over the weekend. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Wydermyer would be signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Wydermyer will have the opportunity to join a great offense in Buffalo, and will get to catch passes from quarterback Josh Allen. If his play in Buffalo reflects his play in college station and not his performance in shorts at the combine, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
BUFFALO, NY
