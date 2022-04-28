2022 NFL Draft: Sights and scenes from Las Vegas

2022 NFL draft

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Divers swim in the fountain of the Bellagio hotel-casino during setup for the NFL football draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

People look on as workers erect a stage during setup for the NFL draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A sign displays that the lights surrounding the Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign are silver and black for the Las Vegas Raiders during a kick-off event celebrating the 2022 NFL Draft on April 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Wearing a jacket with a painting depicting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Seattle Seahawks fan Wallace Watts records a water show at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, the day before the NFL football draft. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A statue of Julius Caesar wearing an NFL Draft t-shirt and waving an NFL Draft flag outside of Caesars Palace before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Fans react before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Las Vegas Boulevard. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A Minnesota Vikings fan gestures while walking on Las Vegas Boulevard before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills fans cheer as a Los Angeles Rams fan watches while walking on the street before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks fan Wallace Watts poses for a photo at the Fountains of Bellagio before the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A Dallas Cowboys fan poses for a photo before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers fans pose for a photo before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft outside the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A general view of the NFL Draft Theater before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles fans pose for a photo before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A Jacksonville Jaguars fan and Kansas City Chiefs fan pose for a photo before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

An Indianapolis Colts fan before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A Miami Dolphins fan holds up a flag before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell poses for a photo with a Las Vegas Raiders fan before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans fans pose for a photo before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A Tennessee Titans fan before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

