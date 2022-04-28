ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC adds San Jose State game, drops BYU from 2023 schedule

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has added a matchup with San Jose State to its football schedule for 2023.

USC added the Spartans in place of a previously scheduled matchup with BYU, the school announced Thursday.

USC will host San Jose State at the Coliseum on Aug. 26, 2023, in a so-called “Week Zero” matchup before the traditional opening weekend of the college football season.

BYU has dropped several games from its 2023 schedule as it prepares to join the Big 12 next year. The formerly independent Cougars need to clear their slate to accommodate eight or nine conference games.

Commentary: Was Notre Dame ever really BYU’s friend?

True friends do things for each other. If independence taught BYU anything, it’s that Notre Dame was never really its friend. Oh, the Irish said all the right things initially — like announcing a six-game series on the same day the Cougars declared their independence from the Mountain West Conference, including two games to be played in Provo.
