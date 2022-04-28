ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Cary voters listen to candidates before heading to polls

By Amanda Rose
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARY, N.C. — A group of about a hundred gathered Thursday night wanting candidates to publicly address what they're calling a "worsening affordable housing crisis" as well as implement strategies...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Arizona GOP candidates sue to ban voting machines in midterm election

Two Republican candidates in Arizona are trying to keep former President Donald Trump's election fraud conspiracy theories alive with a new lawsuit that would send the state’s electoral process back to a bygone era. The lawsuit, filed Friday by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Arizona secretary of state candidate...
ARIZONA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Republicans have the advantage with voters in 2022 elections, poll finds

All signs are pointing to a difficult midterm election for President Biden and Democrats, and a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll has fresh evidence of that. Of the 1,162 registered voters surveyed, 47% said they are more likely to vote for the Republican in their district, as opposed to 44% who said Democrats. (The poll has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points, which means results could be almost 4 points higher or lower.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cary, NC
Government
City
Cary, NC
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

GOP candidate Walker leads Democratic Sen. Warnock in Georgia Senate race: Poll

Sen. Raphael Warnock is in trouble this fall, according to an expansive poll conducted for the super PAC supporting the Georgia Democrat’s likely Republican rival, former professional athlete Herschel Walker. In a survey of 2,500 registered voters, Walker led Warnock 51.4% to 41%, with 7.6% undecided. The senator’s problem...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Martinez
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WABE

Judge halts Kemp's unlimited fundraising in Georgia governor's race

A federal judge on Thursday ruled that a special campaign committee created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp cannot raise money unless and until he secures his party’s nomination. A state law passed last year and signed by Kemp allowed certain top elected officials and party nominees to create “leadership committees” that can raise campaign funds without limits, including during the legislative session.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Less than a week from Election Day, why are so many Republicans undecided?

Amid the maniacal bids to out-conservative one another, and the near fisticuffs, perhaps the most abiding feature of this year’s Republican U.S. Senate primary has been voters’ uncertainty. In a crowded field it might seem that voters would have an easy time finding a candidate whose message resonates. Instead, the limited polling available keeps showing […] The post Less than a week from Election Day, why are so many Republicans undecided? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
The Associated Press

GOP election-deniers elevate races for secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — Add one more group of contests to the white-hot races for Congress and governor that will dominate this year’s midterm elections: secretaries of state. Former President Donald Trump’s attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 election and his subsequent endorsements of candidates for state election offices who are sympathetic to his view have elevated those races to top-tier status. At stake, say Democrats and others concerned about fair elections, is nothing less than American democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Democrats hope to message their way out of a midterm election loss

The Democrats are in trouble months away from the midterm elections. Historical trends don’t favor them. Since 1938, the president’s party has lost House seats in all but two such cycles. Neither do the polls. The generic congressional ballot has Republicans up by 4 percentage points in the RealClearPolitics polling average.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy