Des Moines, IA

Teen Girl Critically Hurt After Being Hit Near Des Moines East High School

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines, IA) -- A teen girl suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle near Des Moines East...

KCCI.com

Des Moines mom charged after her child nearly drowns in hotel pool

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing child neglect charges after one of her children nearly drowned in a hotel swimming pool. It happened at the AmericInn hotel in Johnston. According to court documents, 27-year-old Makaylah Sharp and her three children were at the indoor swimming pool when her six-year-old was unable to stay above the water and lost consciousness.
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man charged after wild overnight chase in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who led authorities on a wild chase through downtown and south side Des Moines neighborhoods overnight. According to police, 22-year-old Christopher Mitchell, of Bondurant, led police on the chase, which ultimately ended in a crash. The Iowa State Patrol said...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

DMPD finds vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash, driver still at large

DES MOINES, Iowa — The search is on for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a teenage girl near East High School Thursday. According to police, the girl was hit by an SUV at around 3:42 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died. Police have not released the name of the teen.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Iowa Accidents
Des Moines, IA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing girl found in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As of 8:35 a.m. MT, Rapid City police say the missing child has been found. Their update also says she is safe. She hadn’t been seen since being dropped off at South Middle School Monday morning.
RAPID CITY, SD
KIMT

Staff member at Iowa school killed in accident on football field

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police officer helps save missing girls

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines police department honored Officer Ward Wednesday for helping save two missing kids. The department says he spent Sunday night into Monday morning searching for two sisters who are 7 and 11 years old, eventually bringing them home safely in the Union Park neighborhood.
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa woman stabs man in the neck during argument

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman was jailed after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck during an argument. Ashten Medina, 35, is charged with willful injury. According to police, the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. The incident occurred overnight near 29th Street and Rutland Avenue. Medina was...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA
News Channel Nebraska

27-year-old dies after being pulled from Omaha-area lake

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 27-year-old is dead after being pulled from an Omaha-area lake. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Wehrspann Lake in the Chalco Hills area. Authorities say the 27-year-old man was able to be pulled out from the water after being submerged....
OMAHA, NE
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested on warrant for being a felon in possession of a weapon

An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from a shots fired incident last summer. Police responded to the Town and Campus Apartments on July 24th around 9:15pm on reports of shots fired. Officers arriving at the Arthur Street complex located evidence consistent with the shooting there, as well as at the Hills Bank branch on Muscatine Avenue. Surveillance video reportedly shows the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Darrell McGill, in the Hills Bank parking lot in possession of a pistol.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Two Iowa men guilty of second-degree murder in triple homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men were found guilty Monday in thekilling of three teens on Des Moines’ south side in 2020. A third suspect is being tried separately and is anticipated to plead guilty on Thursday. Emmanuel Totaye, 21, and Daishawn Gills, 23, were found guilty of...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

One person injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County

(Mills Co) One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Wednesday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Rhonda Boen, 67, of Phoenix, Arizona, was driving a 2006 Mercury northbound on the off-ramp at the 35-mile marker of Interstate 29 at the intersection with Highway 34. Tylar Brammer, 21, of Malvern, was driving a 2018 Jeep eastbound in the left-hand lane of Highway 34 at the intersection of the I-29 off-ramp. Boen stated she was attempting to cross the highway to turn left to go to the gas station and did not see Brammer. She pulled out from the intersection and was ultimately struck by Brammer, who attempted to avoid the collision.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL

