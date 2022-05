The beginning of the decade in the ’50s saw the rise of Georgia Tech under Coach Bobby Dodd as the Jackets would claim the 1951 and 1952 SEC Championships. The 1952 team would go on to beat Ole Miss in the 1952 Sugar Bowl 24-7 and be named the National Champions. As usual, this was controversial as the AP named Michigan State the Champions even though Tech was 12-0 and State was 9-0. Still, Tech claims that championship and is recognized for 1952 being one of their four Championships.

