What is your company in 2–5 words? Why is now the time for your company to exist? What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem? If you weren’t building your startup, what would you be doing? Tell us about your first paying customer and revenue expectations over the next year. What’s most exciting about your traction to date? Where do you think your growth will be next year?

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO