Livermore, CA

Livermore Teenager, Family Member Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Richmond Girl

 2 days ago

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A 17-year-old boy from Livermore was arrested for the murder earlier this month of a 15-year-old Richmond girl near Las Positas College, and an adult family member of the suspect was also arrested as an accessory, police said Thursday.

The unidentified victim was found unconscious inside a vehicle on April 15 on Meritage Common and Collier Canyon Road in Livermore, across the street from the college. She was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. It was the city’s first homicide death of 2022.

Livermore police, with the assistance of Hayward police, arrested the teenager Tuesday at the Super 8 Motel on Foothill Boulevard in Hayward. He was booked into Alameda County Juvenile Hall on one count of murder.

The suspect and the victim knew each other, according to police.

On Wednesday, police arrested 44-year-old Tomika Cremer during a traffic stop on North Canyons Parkway at Collier Canyon Road – less than a half-mile south of where the victim was found – for being an accessory to the murder. Cremer is related to the suspect and police said she helped him avoid being arrested even though she knew he was wanted for murder.

“To say the Livermore Police Department has worked tirelessly on this investigation would be an understatement,” said Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young in a prepared statement. “Livermore Police worked as a team to ensure every step was taken to solve this case and bring justice to the victim’s family.”

The circumstances surrounding the girl’s death as well as a motive were still under investigation, police said. The murder suspect was not identified because he is a minor.

Livermore police said the department would not be offering any additional details as the case was turned over to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about the homicide was urged to contact the police department’s anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.

Brian Whitford
2d ago

you ever notice that 90% of news cases mention the race of the victims and the suspects.... but not when it doesn't fit the narrative?

Livermore, CA
Hayward, CA
Richmond, CA
Hayward, CA
Livermore, CA
Richmond, CA
