Weekend Construction Work To Close Lanes, Ramps On I-5 In Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Part of northbound Interstate 5 will see lane and ramp closures through the weekend in the downtown Sacramento area as crews perform demolition work and striping.

Caltrans said Thursday that the closure would begin at 10 p.m. Friday and end by 5 a.m. Monday. The stretch of freeway that will be impacted is northbound I-5 from the Highway 50 connector to J Street.

The closures are:

Westbound 50 to northbound I-5 connector and auxiliary lane (lane #4)

P Street on-ramp to northbound I-5

W Street on-ramp to northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 to J Street off-ramp

15th Street on-ramp to westbound 50

According to Caltrans, crews will also be performing drilling and drainage work, setting and removing k-rail, pouring concrete and hauling concrete from the job site.

Interstate 80 is advised as an alternate route to get around the construction.