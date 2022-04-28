ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Weekend Construction Work To Close Lanes, Ramps On I-5 In Downtown Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Part of northbound Interstate 5 will see lane and ramp closures through the weekend in the downtown Sacramento area as crews perform demolition work and striping.

Caltrans said Thursday that the closure would begin at 10 p.m. Friday and end by 5 a.m. Monday. The stretch of freeway that will be impacted is northbound I-5 from the Highway 50 connector to J Street.

The closures are:

  • Westbound 50 to northbound I-5 connector and auxiliary lane (lane #4)
  • P Street on-ramp to northbound I-5
  • W Street on-ramp to northbound I-5
  • Northbound I-5 to J Street off-ramp
  • 15th Street on-ramp to westbound 50

According to Caltrans, crews will also be performing drilling and drainage work, setting and removing k-rail, pouring concrete and hauling concrete from the job site.

Interstate 80 is advised as an alternate route to get around the construction.

CBS Sacramento

Multi-Vehicle Accident On Northbound I-5 Slows Traffic In Stockton

Update: 3:26 p.m. – The incident has been cleared. STOCKTON (CBS13) — Traffic is backed up on northbound I-5 in Stockton south of State Route 4/Crosstown Freeway due to a multi-vehicle accident, said Caltrans District 10. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes. For updated information, visit here. Traffic is backed up on northbound I-5 just south of State Route 4/Crosstown Freeway due to a multi-vehicle accident. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. For road information, including traffic backups, check https://t.co/urmhUtfcxc.#BeSafe pic.twitter.com/EYYAAAU187 — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) April 29, 2022
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Court Ruling Clears Way For Removal Of Homeless Camps Along California Highways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People who live near downtown Sacramento’s freeways say the homeless camps are getting bigger. “This is the worst it’s been,” said Kelly Morgan, who lives near an encampment. Caltrans crews have swept the homeless from state property in the area before, forcing campers to pick up their belongings and move somewhere else. “It’s probably clear for maybe a week to a month at the most, and then they start creeping back in,” Morgan said. Caltrans says these encampments put public safety at risk and create a danger for drivers. A fire last February was started in a camp under Highway 50...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Next City

What the Merger of Sacramento Transit Agencies Means for Riders

A Meadowview-Watt/I-80 train arrives at the St. Rose of Lima Park station (Photo by paulkimo9/CC BY 2.0) EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a short series of three articles about city public transit systems and the benefits and obstacles of how they integrate with regional transit providers. Don’t miss the first story, about the Twin Cities.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Recent Wet Weather Has Led To Rising Folsom Lake Level, But Will It Last?

FOLSOM (CBS13) — As California’s wildfire season nears amid another year of drought, Folsom Lake looks much different than it did a year ago when a low water level left an exposed lakebed. Now, splashing, swimming and boats have returned—but will it last? “We couldn’t do anything at all. We couldn’t go swimming or anything like that. The water was really, really low,” lake visitor Robert Morpanini said of last year’s levels. According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, Folsom Lake’s water level has risen to 75% capacity. That’s 103% of the historical average for this time of year, “Folsom is basically full....
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Memorial At State Capitol Pays Respects To Caltrans Workers Killed While On The Job

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — State workers who have died while working on the job are being honored on Thursday for the 32nd annual Caltrans workers memorial. It comes in conjunction with Caltrans Safety Awareness week, with the moving memorial serving as a reminder of the dangers employees face. “This was the box that was on the back of the truck,” said Louie Stinson as he showed us what was left of the crash cushion that was on the back of his truck. 32nd annual Caltrans Workers Memorial @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/lJj9zNBczw — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) April 28, 2022 Stinson was working behind a sweeping operation last month...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
