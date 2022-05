Nearly 90 state-owned properties are almost ready to be used to house Ukrainian refugees.Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, speaking after a Cabinet meeting, said that his department had identified 529 vacant or unused buildings that could be used to provide housing for arriving refugees from Ukraine.Mr O’Brien said that 89 would be usable within the coming weeks, creating around 5,000 beds for refugees.These would require “some work, but not extensive work”, Mr O’Brien said.“There is a spread right across the 26 counties,” Mr O’Brien told Newstalk.Around 25,000 Ukrainian refugees have now arrived in the Republic of Ireland, putting pressure on the...

