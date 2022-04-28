Tom Brady pitches pick No. 199 merchandise during NFL Draft

In case you didn’t know, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

The current Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller went behind the likes of legendary quarterbacks such as Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Tee Martin and one Spergon Wynn. What a list.

Brady hasn’t been able to keep himself from mentioning this little tidbit in the now 22 years since the dude was drafted in the sixth round by his former New England Patriots team. Heck, he wants Elon Musk to burn every photo of him during that year’s NFL Scouting Combine. That’s a real thing .

With the 2022 NFL Draft now upon us , Tom Brady decided to take to social media to pitch some pick No. 199 merchandise via his Brady Brand.

For a cool $100 , you can get a draft day hoodie with Brady’s draft card on it. A short sleeve t-shirt will only cost you a cool $45. Talk about a steal.

Tom Brady as the 199th pick

Again, did you hear that Brady was picked 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft? It’s a well-kept secret like the earth revolving around the sun and such.

Since he entered the NFL, Brady has legitimately been GOAT. He led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles in his 20 seasons with the team. Since joining the Buccaneers, Brady has won one title in two seasons. His career numbers are also through the roof with the signal caller ranking first all-time in completions, attempts, passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Tom Brady stats: 64% completion, 84,520 yads, 624 TD, 203 INT, 97.6 rating

Perhaps, a little-known quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft might be able to duplicate Brady’s success. Actually, that’s as unlikely as the quarterback’s retirement announcement earlier this season becoming a permanent thing.

