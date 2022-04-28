ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady pitches pick No. 199 merchandise during NFL Draft

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukNmX_0fNWCkeD00

In case you didn’t know, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

The current Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller went behind the likes of legendary quarterbacks such as Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Tee Martin and one Spergon Wynn. What a list.

Brady hasn’t been able to keep himself from mentioning this little tidbit in the now 22 years since the dude was drafted in the sixth round by his former New England Patriots team. Heck, he wants Elon Musk to burn every photo of him during that year’s NFL Scouting Combine. That’s a real thing .

With the 2022 NFL Draft now upon us , Tom Brady decided to take to social media to pitch some pick No. 199 merchandise via his Brady Brand.

For a cool $100 , you can get a draft day hoodie with Brady’s draft card on it. A short sleeve t-shirt will only cost you a cool $45. Talk about a steal.

Related: Tom Brady and NFL’s top QBs of 2022

Tom Brady as the 199th pick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMoPP_0fNWCkeD00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Again, did you hear that Brady was picked 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft? It’s a well-kept secret like the earth revolving around the sun and such.

Since he entered the NFL, Brady has legitimately been GOAT. He led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles in his 20 seasons with the team. Since joining the Buccaneers, Brady has won one title in two seasons. His career numbers are also through the roof with the signal caller ranking first all-time in completions, attempts, passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Perhaps, a little-known quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft might be able to duplicate Brady’s success. Actually, that’s as unlikely as the quarterback’s retirement announcement earlier this season becoming a permanent thing.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giovanni Carmazzi
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Tom Brady
Yardbarker

Jaguars select Georgia DE Travon Walker with No. 1 pick of 2022 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the rumors official Thursday night and selected Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker with the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker is a 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive end who played three seasons at Georgia and stepped into the team's starting lineup for the 2021 season. He finished the year with six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. The Bulldogs defense allowed just 10.2 points per game, the fewest in the nation, and led the team to a 33-18 win against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Atlanta Falcons add major offensive weapon for Marcus Mariota in 2022 NFL Draft

Things are really looking up for Marcus Mariota and the army of fans that currently back him across the nation. After he was signed by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year and given a chance to rejuvenate his career as a starting quarterback, he also was just gifted a playmaking wide receiver in the NFL draft that has the chance to be transcendent. With the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Falcons selected wide receiver Drake London, from the USC Trojans. At 6-foot-5, 219 pounds, London has the size to be a dominant NFL receiver, and he also ran...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Brady Brand
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers make smartest move of the draft so far

During the initial night of the NFL draft on Thursday night, first time watchers could have easily been fooled to think that the enormous magnitude of trades was a normal thing. However, last night’s plethora of trades, including the one with the Buccaneers, was certainly an anomaly, setting the record for most trades in the first round ever with nine.
TAMPA, FL
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Draft Results

The 2022 NFL Draft has started. Come here to see all of the 2022 NFL Draft Picks. Here are the 2022 NFL Draft results. 9 Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross OT Mississippi State. 16 Washington Commanders Jahan Dotson WR Penn State. 17 Los Angeles Chargers Zion Johnson OG/C Boston College. 18...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Buccaneers make the right decision with first-round pick

It may not be the most fun option, but the Buccaneers trading back in the 2022 NFL Draft was absolutely the right decision to maximize value. While Buccaneers fans probably wanted to see their team make a pick on the first night of the draft, the alternative is far better than what are would’ve seen.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Select DeMarvin Leal in Third-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers add to their defensive line on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, selecting Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal in the third-round. The Steelers went offense with back-to-back picks, selecting Kenny Pickett 20th and wide receiver George Pickens 52nd. They then went defense, selecting Leal at pick No. 84.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy