Arkansas native, former Razorback Treylon Burks looking to get drafted

 2 days ago
ARKANSAS, USA — Razorback fans recognize the greatness of Arkansas wide receiver and Warren native Treylon Burks. He has the sixth-most receiving yards in school history with 2,399. Burks will hope to hear his name called tonight during the NFL Draft where he's a projected first-round pick. He...

A look at Arkansas’ First Round picks since 2004

treylon burks became the 24th first-round pick in Arkansas football history during the 2022 NFL Draft, when he was taken 18th overall by the Tennessee Titans, following a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles that involved wide receiver, AJ Brown. Since the turn of the millennium, Arkansas has had eight players selected in the first round. Burks was the first Razorback taken in the first round since Frank Ragnow was selected 20th overall by the Detroit Lions in 2018. Ragnow was the only former Razorback to be taken in the first round during the 2010s. Who are the eight Razorbacks taken in the...
Arkansas Offers 4-Star QB Walker White

FAYETTEVILLE — It appears Kendal Briles and Dowell Loggains liked what they saw when they watched Little Rock Christian’s Walker White workout on Thursday. Arkansas offered the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Class of 2024 four-star quarterback later Thursday. White now has a nine scholarship offers. In addition to Arkansas, White...
Hogs football adds three walk-ons to scholarship

Arkansas football still plans to bring in three more players to the team via transfer this offseason. That’s even after the Razorbacks added three walk-ons to scholarship on Thursday. Tight end Nathan Bax, linebacker Jackson Woodard and wide receiver Harper Cole were all added to scholarship status this week. They are the 84th, 85th and 86th scholarship players on the roster, which is one over the 85-mark limit. The players do not, however, count against the recruiting class, which still has three open spots. All three players saw time on special teams last year. Bax is vying to be the team’s third tight end this season behind Trey Knox and Hudson Henry. Woodard is attempting to crack the two-deep at linebacker. Cole’s primary focus is special teams. Arkansas finished spring camp a week ago and the Hogs open the season Sept. 3 against Cincinnati. List Burks is the latest: Complete list of Arkansas high-schoolers taken in NFL draft since 2006
Treylon Burks not fretting over comparisons to A.J. Brown

When the Titans made the surprising move of trading receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles in exchange for the 18th overall pick, their immediate move was to select Brown’s replacement in Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks. Burks was a popular pick for the Titans in many mock drafts, but in...
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Game preview, how to watch, stream Friday’s opener

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to welcome rival Ole Miss to Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday to begin a three-game set with the Rebels. At the beginning of the season, fans of Southeastern Conference baseball circled this series date on their calendars, and they believed that they would be in for a great series between two of the conference’s elite programs. But, since time has passed, the series has lost its shine. Ole Miss began the season in the top-5 of the national polls and would remain in the top-10 until the week of April 11, when Alabama swept the Rebels...
Cowboys test character again with Ole Miss rusher Williams

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are testing character in the second round again by drafting Mississippi edge rusher Sam Williams. They did it last year with cornerback Kelvin Joseph. The Kentucky product who left LSU over off-field issues is now part of a Dallas police investigation into a fatal drive-by shooting. Joseph’s attorney says he was an unarmed passenger in the vehicle. Williams was briefly suspended at Ole Miss two years ago over a sexual battery charge that was dropped. Dallas drafted South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert in the third round. The Cowboys have six picks in the final four rounds Saturday.
Ole Miss Jumps on Arkansas for 4-2 Win in Opener

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas got a two-run home run by Braydon Webb in the bottom of the seventh off starter Dylan DeLucia, but couldn’t get any other offense going in a 4-2 loss to Ole Miss on Friday night before 11,651 fans in Baum-Walker Stadium. Both Arkansas and Ole...
