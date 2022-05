America’s Pentagon chief is heading to Germany’s Ramstein Air Base next week where he’s expected to review plans for possible next steps in U.S. and NATO support for Ukraine’s military on Tuesday. And a key Russian general said Friday the Kremlin plans to take control of Ukrainian cities along the Black Sea to choke off Kyiv’s “deliveries of the agricultural and metallurgical products to other countries,” according to state-run TASS. That’s the latest as we begin week nine of Russia’s invasion of its democratic neighbor, a “special military operation” that has so far fallen well below Vladimir Putin’s initial goals of toppling Kyiv’s leadership and absorbing the former Soviet republic.

