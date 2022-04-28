ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europa League: West Ham lose first leg at home; Leicester draw Mourinho’s Roma

By Andy Edwards
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEintracht Frankfurt is a step away from reaching its first European final in more than 40 years after beating West Ham 2-1 in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday. The German team had knocked out Barcelona in the quarterfinals and quickly shocked West Ham when...

soccer.nbcsports.com

The Independent

Man United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Cristiano Ronaldo salvages point

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth goal in three games salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday that further damaged his team’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.Ronaldo ran onto a ball over the Chelsea defense from Nemanja Matic and delivered a clinical finish in the 62nd minute, two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave the visitors the lead.Reece James later curled a shot against the post for Chelsea, which dominated the first half but found United goalkeeper David de Gea in fine form.With only three games left to play in the league, United stayed in sixth place — five points behind fourth-place Arsenal and having played two matches more than its rival for Champions League qualification.Tottenham is between the two teams, in the fifth spot, with three more points than United and two games in hand.Chelsea consolidated third place and is six points above Arsenal.Ronaldo came into the game having scored a hat trick against Norwich and another goal against Arsenal in his previous two games.On 17 goals, Ronaldo is tied with Son Heung-min in second place in the Premier League scoring chart behind Mohamed Salah.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Allegri still not over Juventus's Champions League exit

April 30 (Reuters) - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted he is still not over his side's Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal last month. Allegri, who won five Serie A titles in a row during his first spell in Turin between 2014 and 2019, succeeded Andrea Pirlo last May, but has had limited success this season.
SOCCER
ESPN

Union's European hopes dented with 1-1 against relegated Fuerth

European hopefuls Union Berlin had to come from a goal down at home to rescue a 1-1 draw against already-relegated Greuther Fuerth on Friday to end their four-game winning run with two matches left in the season. Fuerth's Branimir Hrgota stunned the home crowd when he drilled in for the...
UEFA
Reuters

Norwich relegated after 2-0 loss at Villa

April 30 (Reuters) - Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after being beaten 2-0 at Aston Villa following a goal and assist by substitute Danny Ings. Ings, who came off the bench for Leon Bailey, found Ollie Watkins with a searching ball from the left with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Guardiola, Ward-Prowse, Torres, Haaland, James, De Jong, Dembele, Reguilon

Manchester City believe manager Pep Guardiola will sign a new deal in the summer, with talks having taken place about extending the Spaniard's stay until 2025. (Sunday Mirror) Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in signing England midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, while Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham are monitoring developments concerning the 27-year-old. (Daily Star on Sunday)
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Premier League injury news, 2021-22 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 35 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League relegation run-in: Everton, Leeds, Burnley - who will go down?

Could Everton really be relegated from the Premier League? Will Burnley's late charge save them? Could Leeds United be the ones dropping down into the Championship?. With Norwich City having been relegated and Watford seemingly not far behind, Everton, Leeds and Burnley are the three teams most in danger of filling the third and final relegation place come the season's end.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watford v Burnley: Team news

Watford make three changes to the team that lost 5-1 at Manchester City last weekend. Juraj Kucka and Kiko Femenia return after missing the trip to Etihad Stadium through injury, while Joao Pedro is also restored to the side. Jeremy Ngakia and Joshua King are among the substitutes, but Tom...
SOCCER
SB Nation

FA WSL Preview: Everton Women vs Tottenham | Match Details & How To Watch

In their penultimate and last home league fixture of the season, Everton takes on Tottenham with little to play for. With two games left, the Blues realistically can do no better than ninth but no worse than their current tenth. They could leapfrog Aston Villa one spot ahead; the Villains lead by just three points and have two remaining fixtures.
SPORTS

