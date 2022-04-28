Here Are the Lyrics to JNR CHOI & Sam Tompkins’ ‘To the Moon!’

Click here to read the full article.

If you’ve opened the TikTok app lately, you’ve likely heard JNR CHOI & Sam Tompkins’ breezy “To the Moon!,” which took over the platform over the past few months.

The song, with the chorus courtesy of Bruno Mars, simultaneously landed atop two Billboard radio charts, as the single advances to No. 1 on both the Rhythmic Airplay and Rap Airplay lists dated April 30.

If you need a guide to follow along with JNR CHOI & Sam Tompkins’ “To the Moon!,” find the lyrics below:

Sit by myself, talking to the moon

Teh, ha, pull up the ting, gon’ turn up

Teh, ha, yeah, yeah

Teh, ha, ha, pull up the ting, gon’ turn up

Teh, ha, yeah, yeah

Teh, teh, teh

Pull up the ting, gon’ turn up (brr)

Yeah, yeah, pull up the ting, gon’ turn up

(Du-du-du-du) yeah

Ooh, yeah, come for the zoov, yeah

Pull up for certain, yeah

Come set the mood, yeah

You come like sunshine, yeah

Call me the moon

Baby girl fine, so fine, so fine

Might give her the wood, yeah

Ooh, yeah, come for the zoov, yeah

Pull up for certain, yeah

Come set the mood, yeah

You come like sunshine, yeah

Call me the moon

Baby girl fine, so fine, so fine

Might give her the wood, yeah

Teh, ha, pull up the ting, gon’ turn up

Teh, ha, yeah, yeah

Teh, ha, ha, pull up the ting, gon’ turn up

Teh, ha, yeah, yeah

Teh, teh, teh

Pull up the ting, gon’ turn up (brr)

Yeah, yeah, pull up the ting, gon’ turn up

(Du-du-du-du) ch’yeah, yeah

Pull up and make it clap

Bust it down on my jeans, make a n—a spend racks (whoa)

Pull up and make it clap

Bust it down on my jeans and end up on your back (whoa)

Pull up and make it clap

Bust it down on my jeans, make a n—a spend racks (whoa)

Pull up and make it clap

Bust it down on my jeans and end up on your back

Whine up yuh ripe pum pum

Oh, your p—y so tight, make a n—a change ways

Know I been broke not once, but twice

That’s why a n—a gotta get paid (paid)

Whine up yuh ripe pum pum

Way your p—y so tight, make a n—a change ways

Know I been broke not once, but twice

That’s right, a n—a really self-made

Teh, ha, pull up the ting, gon’ turn up

Teh, ha, yeah, yeah

Teh, ha, ha, pull up the ting, gon’ turn up

Teh, ha, yeah, yeah

Teh, teh, teh

Pull up the ting, gon’ turn up (brr)

Yeah, yeah, pull up the ting, gon’ turn up

(Du-du-du-du) ch’yeah, yeah

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © DistroKid, Songtrust Ave

Written by: Momodou Choi