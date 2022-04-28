ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Reservation Dogs’ Devery Jacobs Joins ‘Echo’ Marvel Series For Disney+

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hFob_0fNW98S800

Click here to read the full article.

Reservation Dogs star Devery Jacobs has been cast in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series Echo .

Jacobs’ casting was teased last week by Echo star Alaqua Cox who posted an Instagram story with a photo of a flower arrangement and a note, “@kdeveryjacobs decided to surprise me with these beautiful flowers before the first day of filming tomorrow.”

2022 Disney+ Pilots & Series Orders

Details of Jacobs’ character are sketchy, but she is believed to be playing one of the leads, referred to as Julie, who is resilient and strong willed.

Echo , written and executive produced by Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen, centers on Maya Lopez (Cox), a deaf Native American superhero who has a talent to imitate any opponent’s fighting style. The character was introduced during Hawkeye’ s six episode run on Disney+.

Jacobs stars as one of the leads in Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo’s acclaimed comedy series Reservation Dogs at Disney+ and Marvel Disney sibling FX. For her portrayal of Elora Danan, Jacobs earned a 2021 Gotham Award nomination for Outstanding Performance in a New Series. She also shared in the show’s Independent Spirit Award for Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series.

AFI Awards TV Top 10: ‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘WandaVision’, ‘Reservation Dogs’ Lead List

In addition to starring, Jacobs serves as a writer for the series’ upcoming second season.

Jacobs can be seen starring in Caroline Monnet’s feature, Bootlegger , which won Best Dramatic Feature Award at the 2021 ImagineNATIVE Festival Awards. She is repped by Management 360 and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jossara Jinaro Dies: Television And Film Actress For ‘ER’ And ‘Judging Amy’ Was 48

Click here to read the full article. Jossara Jinaro, a veteran television actress, filmmaker, producer and SAG activist, died of cancer on April 27, according to a post on her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family. Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kevin Iannucci & Bethany Brown Join Mike Daniels’ NBC Pilot Based On Dutch Series ‘Adam & Eva’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Iannucci (The Best Of Enemies) and Bethany Brown (Charmed) are set as series regulars opposite Ben Rappaport and Alexandra Chando in NBC’s untitled drama pilot based on the award-winning Dutch series Adam & Eva. The pilot is written by The Village creator Mike Daniels and will be directed by Stephanie Laing. The project, described as a funny and heartfelt drama, chronicles the epic love and lives of two complete strangers, Adam (Rappaport) and Eva (Chando), whose multiple run-ins begin to defy coincidence, leading both to believe in fate. The show breaks the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Lily Rabe, Ed Harris, Vanessa Hudgens and Finn Wittrock To Star In Sony’s Adaptation Of Chuck Klosterman’s ‘Downtown Owl’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has set an all-star cast for its adaptation of Chuck Klosterman’s Downtown Owl with Lily Rabe, Academy Award nominee Ed Harris , Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wittrock, Jack Dylan Grazer and August Blanco Rosenstein. Rabe will also be directing the pic with long-time collaborator Hamish Linklater, joining her as co-director. Linklater, who most recently starred in Midnight Mass, also adapted the screenplay. T Bone Burnett is doing the music. The film was part of the Sundance Institute Creative Producing Summit and Talent Forum and will be produced by Bettina Barrow and Rabe of...
MOVIES
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Etan Cohen
Person
Olivia Wilde
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

New Jeff Bridges TV Series Gets June Premiere Date on FX

Jeff Bridges' latest television series is one step closer to hitting the small screen. It was recently announced that The Old Man, an upcoming drama series starring Bridges, will premiere two episodes on FX on June 16th at 10/9pm CT. The series, which will have a total of seven episodes, will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Based Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Dog#Comedy Series#Grammy Awards#Reservation Dogs#Echo#Native American#Marvel Disney#Fx#Gotham Award#Outstanding Performance#Afi Awards Tv#Wandavision
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Instagram
HollywoodLife

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Bombshell: Why Season 31 Won’t Be On ABC

Talk about a ballroom shocker. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31 will not air on ABC after 30 seasons with the network. So, what’s happening with the beloved show?. Big changes are ahead for Dancing With the Stars. The show has been a Monday night staple for years. However, that will no longer be the case going forward. NBA star Iman Shumpert was recently crowned the season 30 champion in November 2021.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Deadline

Wilmer Valderrama Teases Possible Fez Reprisal On Netflix’s ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff

Click here to read the full article. Where is Fez from? No one really knows for sure, but we do know he might return to where he started in Point Place, Wisconsin. In a TV Insider interview, NCIS‘s Valderrama said on the red carpet even though he’s having a jam-packed year between starring in the CBS crime procedural’s new season and preparing for the titular role on the ABC reboot of Zorro, the Miami-born actor has not ruled out squeezing some time in to reprise his character, the fan-favorite Fez, on That ’90s Show, if time permits. “I’m a little busy now,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jon Huertas, Fellow ‘This Is Us’ Stars & Creator Dan Fogelman To Launch Latinx-Focused Fund

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: As NBC’s This Is Us prepares to say its final goodbye on May 24, the cast and creator are leaving behind a legacy that will include a scholarship fund supporting Latinx students with big Hollywood dreams. Jon Huertas, his costars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, and Susan Kelechi Watson, as well as series creator Dan Fogelman, have partnered with the art advocacy group Nosotros on the creation of the Somos Nosotros Fund (that’s Spanish for This Is Us). It will be used to bolster the quality...
CHARITIES
Deadline

Deadline

74K+
Followers
28K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy