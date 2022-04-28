‘Reservation Dogs’ Devery Jacobs Joins ‘Echo’ Marvel Series For Disney+

Click here to read the full article.

Reservation Dogs star Devery Jacobs has been cast in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series Echo .

Jacobs’ casting was teased last week by Echo star Alaqua Cox who posted an Instagram story with a photo of a flower arrangement and a note, “@kdeveryjacobs decided to surprise me with these beautiful flowers before the first day of filming tomorrow.”

Details of Jacobs’ character are sketchy, but she is believed to be playing one of the leads, referred to as Julie, who is resilient and strong willed.

Echo , written and executive produced by Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen, centers on Maya Lopez (Cox), a deaf Native American superhero who has a talent to imitate any opponent’s fighting style. The character was introduced during Hawkeye’ s six episode run on Disney+.

Jacobs stars as one of the leads in Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo’s acclaimed comedy series Reservation Dogs at Disney+ and Marvel Disney sibling FX. For her portrayal of Elora Danan, Jacobs earned a 2021 Gotham Award nomination for Outstanding Performance in a New Series. She also shared in the show’s Independent Spirit Award for Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series.

In addition to starring, Jacobs serves as a writer for the series’ upcoming second season.

Jacobs can be seen starring in Caroline Monnet’s feature, Bootlegger , which won Best Dramatic Feature Award at the 2021 ImagineNATIVE Festival Awards. She is repped by Management 360 and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.