Mental Health

Call to support GPs as majority ‘suffer stress, anxiety or depression’

By Ella Pickover
 2 days ago

Four in five GPs have been stressed, anxious or depressed in the last year, a campaign group has said as it called for more action to alleviate burnout among family doctors.

The Rebuild General Practice campaign group warned there is a “workforce emergency” with significant numbers of family doctors feeling the strain.

A survey of 1,400 British GPs found about half (51%) have seen staff leave their surgery over the last five years due to “unmanageable workloads”.

This is a crisis for GPs and an emergency for patients

Almost half (48%) said colleagues have left the profession due to mental health issues or burnout. Some 84% said they have felt anxiety, stress or depression in the last year.

The campaign group is calling on the Government to do more to recruit and retain doctors in general practice.

Dr Rachel Ward, from the Rebuild General Practice campaign, said: “This is a crisis for GPs and an emergency for patients.

“Years of underfunding and neglect has severely damaged general practice, leaving us with a skeleton staff across Great Britain and no plan for filling the gaps, meanwhile patient appointments are at an all-time high.

“As GPs we are trying to find solutions and we are crying out for help – for our patients but also as human beings who are simply trying to offer excellent care and look after our communities.”

