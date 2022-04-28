ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Women’s spending power dented by public sector squeeze, unions say

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RdD8b_0fNW932V00

Women’s real wages will fall by almost £40 a month this year, according to new research.

The TUC said women were already being hit by the “squeeze” in public sector pay, estimating they are earning £90 a month less in real terms than a year ago.

With rising inflation, women working in the public sector will see their pay packets cut even more this year, said the union organisation.

Women already suffer from the punishing gender pay gap and will now see their wages fall off a cliff this year

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady

Its analysis showed that nurses’ real wages are down more than £2,700 since a year ago, and local government care workers’ pay is down by £1,600.

The TUC is calling on the Chancellor to announce an emergency Budget to help families through the cost-of-living crisis.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Women already suffer from the punishing gender pay gap and will now see their wages fall off a cliff this year.

“The Government cannot look on as women across Britain are pushed deep into the red.

“The Chancellor must come back to Parliament with an emergency Budget.

“The longer ministers wait to deal with this living standards emergency the more damage will be done.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Javid used offshore trust while working at Treasury

Sajid Javid used an offshore trust while working as an MP in the heart of the Treasury – but did not declare it in the register of members’ interests, The Independent can reveal.As the then chancellor George Osborne’s parliamentary private secretary (PPS) in 2011, Mr Javid – now health secretary – played a key role in selling the Coalition government’s austerity policies to MPs.But at the same time, Mr Javid was using a trust, understood to have been located in a tax haven, to cut his personal tax burden. He also served in the Treasury while the government launched...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour demands HMRC investigation into ministers’ tax affairs

Labour is demanding an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs to clear up whether any government minister with responsibility for tax policy has ever benefitted from undeclared tax arrangements as a result.The call comes after The Independent revealed the non-dom tax status enjoyed by chancellor Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty, as well as questions over health secretary Sajid Javid’s use of an offshore trust while working as a Treasury adviser.In response to queries from The Independent, just five out of 22 cabinet ministers were prepared to confirm publicly that they and their families do not benefit from the use of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: May Day is for standing in solidarity with workers around the world

Across the world, we are seeing workers fight for economic justice, against exploitation, and for the right to unionise. The victories of Amazon and Starbucks workers show us that organising for better pay and conditions is possible.The May Day celebrations were brought to us by the trade union movement, and today, whilst in the middle of a cost of living crisis, understanding the origins of International Workers Day is more important than ever.International Workers Day came from industrial action and union-backed protest that started in America when unions organised an unsuccessful struggle for an eight hour workday, leading to a...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Tensions over cost of living surface, as Kwarteng sets face against ‘arbitrary’ windfall tax on energy firms

Cabinet divisions over the cost of living crisis have been exposed, as business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng argued firmly against an “arbitrary” windfall tax on energy firms just days after Rishi Sunak indicated he was ready to consider the move.Inflation and the cost of living have emerged as the key issues for crunch local elections across Britain on Thursday, with opposition parties saying a windfall tax could help ease the burden of soaring gas and electricity bills on families.Liberal Democrats today issued a demand for an emergency tax cut in the Queen’s Speech, scrapping £600 a year from the tax burden...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frances O'grady
buckinghamshirelive.com

Big Power Switch Off UK set to become daily from tonight

People are being invited to switch their electrical appliances off for ten minutes each evening as part of a protest against soaring energy bills. Organisers of the Big Power Off UK have arranged two previous 10 minute demonstrations. From tonight, Friday, April 22, they are asking people to turn off...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Sector#Gender Pay Gap#Tuc#Budget#Parliament
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine refugees: Family's final visas for Wales processed

A Ukrainian family who could not travel to Wales due to Home Office delays have been told their visas have now been processed. Lilya Onopa and her six boys, aged between four and 14, are waiting to come to Chepstow, Monmouthshire. The Home Secretary Priti Patel was urged to intervene...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘They think London is under attack’ – Heathrow boss says US visitors are staying away

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“There is a wave of pent-up demand coming through the airport,” says John Holland-Kaye, the boss of Heathrow. “It’s fantastic to see that.”This week the chief executive of the UK’s busiest airport raised the forecast for passenger numbers this year by 16 per cent, to 52.8 million. That is almost two-thirds of the pre-pandemic volume.Heathrow was the only European hub to see...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Voices: This finally convinced Boris Johnson on the climate crisis – now other MPs need to see it too

For 37 days, Angus Rose went on hunger strike. He took his body to the edge of permanent damage and potential death.He told me it was because he felt it was, “nothing less than [his] duty” to do something about the inaction on the climate crisis by the UK government, and was “in direct proportion to the risks facing my nephews.”So, what was he demanding? An immediate ban on holiday flights, free public transport or at a minimum first step a ban on all new fossil fuel investments? No. Angus had heard that a presentation by...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka to sell 'golden' visas

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced on Tuesday it would sell long-term visas to attract desperately needed foreign currency after the island nation ran out of dollars to pay even for food and fuel. Fuel prices have almost doubled since December and the government on Tuesday announced an 81 percent increase in the price of cooking gas.
WORLD
Reuters

Nearly one in three ECB bosses is German as France lags

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - One in three managers at the European Central Bank is German, giving the ECB’s host country an ever bigger representation than its size would imply, ECB data showed on Thursday. The ECB’s first breakdown of its staff and management by nationality also showed that France, the...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

EU Employment Rate Above Pre-COVID Levels in 2021 - Eurostat

(Reuters) - The employment rate in the European Union climbed back above 2019 levels last year, as the labour market started recovering from the pandemic, the bloc's statistics office said on Thursday. The share of employed Europeans rose to 73.1% last year from 71.7% in 2020 and 72.7% in 2019,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Local Elections Could Spell End of the Party for UK's Johnson

NEWCASTLE-UNDER-LYME, England (Reuters) - John Jones is the sort of voter that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cannot afford to lose – but already has. Jones, who backed Johnson's Conservatives at the national election three years ago when the party swept to a landslide victory, regrets his decision after the prime minister broke his own coronavirus lockdown laws to attend alcohol-fuelled gatherings in his Downing Street office.
ELECTIONS
BBC

Angela Rayner was at a lockdown event with Starmer

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner was at an event where Sir Keir Starmer was filmed drinking a beer during lockdown last year, the party has said. It had previously denied she was at the event, but now says that statement was a "mistake" made in "good faith". Labour leader Sir...
POLITICS
International Business Times

France Gears Up For May Day Protests, In First Test For Newly Reelected Macron

Like quite a few on the left, 60-year-old nurse assistant Isabelle-Touria Boumhi says backing either Emmanuel Macron or Marine Le Pen in France's presidential runoff last Sunday would have been choosing "between the plague and cholera." She did not vote. Instead, she is preparing to take part in May Day...
PROTESTS
The Independent

The Independent

630K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy