Premier League

West Ham investigate reports of fan attack on German commentators

By Sonia Twigg
 2 days ago

West Ham are investigating allegations that two German commentators were attacked during the first leg of West Ham’s Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt at London Stadium.

Reports emerged during the game that the broadcasters were attacked after Michail Antonio had pulled the Hammers level in the 21st minute of the 2-1 defeat .

The pair, said to have been commentating on the match for German radio, were moved to a different broadcasting position at half-time.

According to reports in German newspaper Bild , the reporters commented live on air that one of their headsets was ripped off and thrown on the floor.

A West Ham spokesperson said: “The club is aware of the incident and will be working to identify the offender.

“In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police.

“They will be given an indefinite ban and be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behaviour.”

Holders Barcelona to face seven-times winners Lyon in Champions League final

Barcelona will defend their Women’s Champions League title against seven-time winners Lyon after the French side beat compatriots Paris Saint Germain 2-1 in their semi-final second leg.The holders progressed 5-3 on aggregate despite a 2-0 defeat at Wolfsburg on Saturday, when Tabea Wassmuth and Jill Roord scored for the German league leaders.The other semi-final was more finely-poised after Lyon’s 3-2 win at home in the first leg.Norwegian Ada Hegerberg, the competition’s all-time leading scorer, scored in the 14th minute to tip the second leg in Lyon’s favour.Hegerberg was denied a second by VAR shortly after the interval and PSG responded with an equaliser on the night from Marie-Antoinette Katoto.But Wendie Renard’s header seven minutes from time secured Lyon a 5-3 aggregate success and a date in Turin next month.The French club had won five Champions League titles in a row before Barcelona ended their run last season and have featured in nine of the last 12 finals. Read More Starmer demands swift action over ‘porn-watching’ Tory MP – live
SOCCER
