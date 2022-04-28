ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Contreras brothers Willson, William share emotional moment while exchanging lineup cards before Cubs-Braves game

By 670 Staff
(670 The Score) Brothers Willson Contreras of the Cubs and William Contreras of the Braves shared an emotional, touching moment when they exchanged the lineup cards ahead of their teams’ game in Atlanta on Thursday evening.

Willson, 29, wiped tears away from his eyes as the brothers shared a long hug. The moment was made possible when the Braves recalled the 24-year-old William earlier in the day. Cubs manager David Ross and Braves manager Brian Snitker agreed to have the brothers exchange the lineup cards, giving them a chance to share a cool moment and get a photo for their mother, according to reports.

Willson is a two-time All-Star catcher who signed with the Cubs as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2009. William is also a catcher and signed with the Braves as an international free agent in 2015. William has appeared in 57 games for the Braves across three MLB seasons.

Willson started at catcher for the Cubs on Thursday, while William wasn’t in the lineup.

