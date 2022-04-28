ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Club drug ketamine found in bottles of makeup bound for New Zealand

By Fernie Ortiz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Customs officials recently seized a shipment of ketamine, a potentially deadly drug often found at raves and dance clubs. Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic primarily used by veterinary clinics, though it is also for humans. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, ketamine...

