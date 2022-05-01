ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey celebrates 100th birthday by running 100-meter dash at Penn Relays

By Anthony Johnson
 5 days ago

On Friday, Lester Wright turned 100.

On Saturday, he celebrated by toeing the line and taking off in a race for the ages as a crowd of thousands cheered him on.

Wright ran the 100-meter dash at the Penn Relays, said to be the oldest and largest track and field competition in the country.

After serving in World War II and running a successful dental lab in Long Branch with his wife for nearly four decades, Wright picked up running later in life.

At the age of 76, he won the 200 meters at the Penn Relays and this year he returned to run the 100 meters at age 100.

"I guess it's really something that you don't often hear about and it seems like it would be somewhat novel if I can get out there and really perform," Wright said.

"It's up to him. If he wants to do it, that's what he wants to do," Wright's wife, Adele, said.

Comments / 11

Jep Tyus
5d ago

Awwww God bless him! Many people his age can barely walk, he's about to RACE in the Penn Relays. That's amazing. Now I need to go evaluate my life and figure out why I'm in my 30s and probably couldn't make it through a 100m race without nearly passing out lol

Patricia Brown
4d ago

Awesome married 80 years. They're running together and everything. God Bless them and their union.

