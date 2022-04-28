ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbery suspect arrested for stealing watch at Beverly Center

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

Police arrested an armed robbery suspect after he stole someone's watch at the Beverly Shopping Center.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: The exterior of a Beverly Center store photographed on April 19, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the robbery happened around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the corner of Beverly and La Cienega Boulevard. The suspect evaded police until about 2:10 p.m.

