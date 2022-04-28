ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County changes COVID testing focus to provide testing for uninsured

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a recent rise in cases, Los Angeles...

www.cbsnews.com

KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

OC and Ventura rank in top 10 healthiest counties in California

The University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute looked at more than 30 factors within the state's 58 counties to determine which counties are the most healthy. The study looked at gender equity, child care affordability and jobs to help determine the rankings.Orange and Ventura counties ranked in the top 10 with Orange County coming in sixth place and Ventura County coming in ninth.Los Angeles County ranked 24th followed by Riverside County at 25. San Bernandino came in 43 out of the 58 counties."This year we focused on economic security in particular as we come out of this pandemic and look forward to a just recovery," said Sheri Johnson, Director of the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institue. "We looked at things like child care cost affordability, the gender pay gap, the importance of living wage for all of us to be able to thrive and to meet our basic needs with dignity."Marin County in the Bay Area came in first on the list of the healthiest counties.Find the full County Health Ranking here.
VENTURA, CA
KTLA

SoCal water shortage emergency declared, outdoor watering restricted

A water shortage emergency was declared by Southern California water officials for the first time ever on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California implemented an “Emergency Water Conservation Program,” restricting outdoor watering to one day a week in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties. The restrictions will take effect on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Death on California's streets

California saw a surge in homeless deaths during the pandemic. But for a number of reasons, that same surge did not happen across the country. Three times as many homeless people died in Los Angeles County as in New York City during the first year of the pandemic, according to recently released data by public health officials.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Student filmmaker killed recording in California sand dunes

A student cinematographer was killed when an off-road vehicle full of young filmmakers rolled over in California sand dunes.Authorities say the group included the 29-year-old victim from Chapman University, and three film students from the University of Southern California.They were taking pictures on a large sand dune on the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, which is 150 miles east of San Diego.A California Highway Patrol spokesman, Officer Arturo Platero, said the vehicle had climbed to the crest of the sand dune when it either rolled over, or went over the top and rolled.“All of those on board were wearing their...
ACCIDENTS
People

Girl's Cancer Leads Mom to 'Overwhelming' Discovery of More Than 50 Sick Kids Near Closed Nuclear Lab

Melissa Bumstead made a terrifying discovery in 2014 as her four-year-old daughter Grace lay in a hospital bed battling a rare form of leukemia. While keeping vigil at the Los Angeles medical center where Grace was receiving treatment, Bumstead began meeting the parents of more than 50 children with equally rare cancers and was horrified to learn that they all lived near one another.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KVCR NEWS

Over 850,000 Inland Empire residents will have to limit outdoor watering to 1 day a week starting June 1st

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and Western Municipal Water District Vice President Director Gracie Torres. Jonathan Linden: The Metropolitan Water District, which provides water to over 19 million residents in California, had their board of directors unanimously vote on Tuesday to require several water agencies in Southern California to take new measures to conserve water in the region. I'm joined now by Gracie Torres of Riverside, who's the vice president of the Western Municipal Water District. To start off, Gracie, can you tell listeners more about this order that was made by the Metropolitan Water District and what exactly it means for Inland Empire residents.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

SoCal water restrictions: How to make your yard more water efficient

As a drought continues to plague the region, Southern California’s water supplier has for the first time restricted millions to watering their yards just one day a week. The unprecedented action by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is due to a water shortage emergency and means that certain cities and water agencies in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

