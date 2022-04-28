ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Comanche 3 Power Plant in Pueblo to close three years earlier than planned

By Spencer Soicher
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXd0Y_0fNVznyU00

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Comanche 3 Power Plant is now slated to close on January 1, 2031, three years earlier than previously scheduled. The plant was supposed to close in 2040, but in December 2021, officials said the plant was closing in 2034.

As part of a settlement negotiated by Pueblo County, Xcel Energy will continue to collect tax payments for 10 years, until December. In exchange, the county is dangling an incentive, reducing tax payments if a replacement generation is built in Pueblo County.

The settlement was contingent on the Pueblo County Board of Commissioners signing off on the deal at Thursday's board meeting.

Commissioner Garrison Ortiz praised the agreement, saying it alleviated the county's concerns about property tax money generation.

"I think it is almost unbelievable," Ortiz said. "But we are very grateful that public service is finding a way to keep us whole on our property taxes, which was our primary concern for 10 years, even after the closure that they are reluctantly accepting. So I think that really needs to be noted," he continued. "Xcel has been a great partner."

According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftan , the county collects about $25 million per year based on property taxes for the power plant. The Chieftan reports the county was relying on the property tax from the power plant to finance projects, that have already been approved by voters.

Still, Ortiz said it's disappointing that distributing money for those projects has been on hold because of this "unnecessary battle."

"Hopefully we can get this done because the county has certainly in putting those projects on hold we've we've lost out on opportune interest rates that were at an all-time historic low the past two years. But we certainly do hope that we can get this done and put this issue to bed, get our winning projects moving forward."

The plant was previously reported to close in December of 2034.

The post Comanche 3 Power Plant in Pueblo to close three years earlier than planned appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 3

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Popular Rainbow Falls in Manitou Springs remains closed, reopening date uncertain

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local attraction that generations of people have enjoyed since the mid-1800s was supposed to open earlier this month but remains closed because of safety issues. KRDO El Paso County officials said that the Rainbow Falls Historic Site, off Serpentine Drive on the west end of town, is experiencing falling The post Popular Rainbow Falls in Manitou Springs remains closed, reopening date uncertain appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews contain small fire that broke out in rural El Paso County.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to a reported fire in rural El Paso County. The Falcon Fire Department first reported the fire just after 11:30 a.m. By 11:40 a.m., the department announced the fire was contained. Crews plan on staying in the area to perform mop-up efforts. Fire is contained. Crews are The post Crews contain small fire that broke out in rural El Paso County. appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Progress toward controversial apartment project moves forward in Colorado Springs despite strong opposition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a four-hour public hearing Thursday, the city's Planning Commission recommended moving forward on a proposed apartment complex to be built outside the entrance to the existing Summerfield neighborhood, in the north side Briargate area. Colorado Springs Planning Commission What may have helped advance the project are concessions made by The post Progress toward controversial apartment project moves forward in Colorado Springs despite strong opposition appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pueblo County, CO
Government
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
Pueblo, CO
Industry
Pueblo, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Business
Pueblo County, CO
Business
County
Pueblo County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo, CO
Business
KXRM

Simulated chemical incident to be conducted May 4 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County emergency response agencies will be participating in an annual exercise to test response to a simulated chemical incident on May 4. The Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP) annual exercise is a federally evaluated test of response capabilities with nearly 2,000 participants expected from the American Red Cross, Colorado Division […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Fires continue burning on Fort Carson

UPDATE (4/29 4:10 p.m.): Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Personnel and several local firefighting agencies continue to battle the wildland fire. The department says that approximately 1,300 acres have been impacted. Smoke will continue to be visible, especially along Highway 115. No buildings or personnel are threatened at this time. The cause of the fire […]
FORT CARSON, CO
CBS Denver

USDA Designates All 64 Colorado Counties As Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(CBS4) – If you live in Colorado, you now live in a primary natural disaster area, according to the US Department of Agriculture. On Wednesday, the department listed all 64 Colorado counties as disaster areas due to extreme drought. The designation unlocks much-needed emergency funding for producers to use to replace livestock or equipment, reorganize their farming operations, or refinance certain debts. Colorado has experienced severe droughts in the past. Denver Water’s Cheesman Reservoir during the 2002 drought. (source: Denver Water) Several counties in neighboring states such as Wyoming, Utah, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma also received the designation. According to the US Drought Monitor, all 64 counties in Colorado suffered from severe drought for 8 or more straight weeks, extreme drought, or exceptional drought.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Off#Comanche 3 Power Plant#Xcel Energy#The Pueblo Chieftan
KRDO News Channel 13

Trees planted near Colorado College to commemorate Earth Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After the December wind storm, dozens of trees were uprooted in the neighborhoods surrounding Colorado College. Friday, new trees were planted near the campus to replace those and to celebrate Earth Day. The Near North End Neighborhood Association, City of Colorado Springs Foresters, and Colorado College teamed up to plant The post Trees planted near Colorado College to commemorate Earth Day appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Continued high fire danger leads Pueblo West firefighters to inform, educate residents, promote readiness

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- We've learned that wildfire season is year 'round in Colorado, but the ongoing drought has contributed to more fires early in the season. And with a second extreme fire danger day within a week expected Friday, the Pueblo West Fire Department is taking a step it hasn't taken in a The post Continued high fire danger leads Pueblo West firefighters to inform, educate residents, promote readiness appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

All personal inmate mail no longer accepted at Pueblo County Jail, new process introduced

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has implemented a new digital format for how individuals receive mail. Effective immediately, all personal inmate mail (including letters, photos and drawings, etc.) will no longer be accepted at the Pueblo County Jail. The mail must be sent to an address in Texas where it will be scanned into a digital format and sent to those who are in custody electronically. The inmates will be able to read the mail on a tablet.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KRDO News Channel 13

Wildland fire burning near Greenhorn Mountain

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are battling a 5-acre fire in Huerfano County. According to the Gardner Fire Department, the fire is burning on land that borders an area controlled by the Bureau of Land Management on Greenhorn Mountain. Multiple agencies, including Gardner Fire Department and BLM, have responded. The post Wildland fire burning near Greenhorn Mountain appeared first on KRDO.
ENVIRONMENT
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews battling wildland fire in Kiowa County

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are battling a wildland fire in Kiowa County According to Kiowa County officials, anyone north of Highway 96 in Chivington and Brandon is told to prepare to evacuate. Courtesy of Raina Lucero/Kiowa County Independent For anyone who has evacuated, the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office says the fairgrounds in Eads The post Crews battling wildland fire in Kiowa County appeared first on KRDO.
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

After 23 hours, 911 lines back up in Fremont and Custer Counties

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Southern Colorado counties went without local 911 services for 23 hours beginning on Wednesday. According to Fremont County Emergency Management, 911 lines went down at the CRCA/FRECOM Combined Regional Communications center at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. The center provides dispatch services for that area, and both Fremont and Custer counties The post After 23 hours, 911 lines back up in Fremont and Custer Counties appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash at MLK bypass closes part of northbound I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash on I-25 in southeast Colorado Springs brought traffic down to one lane Thursday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation first reported the crash just after 12 p.m. According to CDOT, the right northbound lane of I-25 shut down between Exit 139: Martin Luther King Jr. bypass and Highway The post Crash at MLK bypass closes part of northbound I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

911 services down for two southern colorado counties

FREMONT, Colo. — The Fremont County Office of Emergency is reporting 911 lines are down for both Fremont and Custer Counties. The outage began Wednesday night and has stretched into late morning on Thursday. FOEM says it does have a back-up plan, however, which involves routing calls to Pueblo...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Business owners say they lost hundreds from local networking group

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several Colorado Springs business owners tell 13 Investigates they are out hundreds of dollars after paying for exclusive networking events that never occurred. Heather McDaniel, a business owner and single mother, says she spent more than $350 to join Colorado Springs Networking in April 2021. The Colorado Springs Networking website The post 13 Investigates: Business owners say they lost hundreds from local networking group appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy