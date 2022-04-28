ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Military Honors competition comes to Las Cruces

By Bulletin Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of Las Cruces’ El Perro Diablo Marine Corps League Detachment 478 earned several awards in the 13th Annual Military Honors Conference & Competition April 21. It marked the first time...

KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s Teacher of the Year visits the White House

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico’s Teacher of the Year was at the White House today for the National Teacher of the Year event. Lorynn Guerrero is a language arts teacher at New America School in Las Cruces. Guerrero grew up in Las Cruces and began her career teaching middle and high school in Hatch in […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Teen stabbed to death was Riverside High student

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 15-year-old who was stabbed to death on Friday was a student at Riverside High School according to officials with the Ysleta Independent School District. The stabbing happened at Alameda and Midway, less than half a mile down the road from the high school. The boy was laying on Alameda, […]
EL PASO, TX
US News and World Report

Report Recommends Albuquerque Close Public Schools, Cut Jobs

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque's K-12 schools should cut staff and close schools because of dwindling enrollment and spend more for the education of low-income students who fell further behind their peers during this school year, according to a report from the New Mexico Legislature made public Wednesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico family featured on ‘Family Feud’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One family from New Mexico got an experience of a lifetime. They were featured on the game show ‘Family Feud‘ starring Steve Harvey. On May 13 and 16 at 5:30 p.m., you will be able to watch the Holien Family put their skills to the test on the latest season of this […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

FBI looks for new leads to solve 1979 El Paso murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week, officials with the FBI Office in El Paso started a new campaign to help solve a 40-plus year old cold case murder. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s El Paso Field Office is looking for information regarding the death of Margaret Mary Hart. On September 9, 1979, a group […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Las Cruces Mayor tours businesses hit by vandals

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Mayor of Las Cruces witnessed firsthand damage to businesses along the El Paseo Business Corridor. Some of the damage was from this morning. Mayor Ken Miyagishima walked along the area with business owners and the New Mexico Mobile Newsroom. Debbi Caldwell, the owner of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KLST/KSAN

VIDEO: Six migrants run across I-10 at Executive in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) While on the way to an assignment driving Eastbound on I-10, a KTSM 9 News crew saw a group of migrants running across I-10 at Executive Boulevard. Vehicles could be seen slowing down coming to a stop while migrants weaved in and out. The migrants made it to the other side […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Clear Alert for missing Ft. Bliss soldier ended

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After almost 12 hours, the “Clear Alert” for a missing Fort Bliss soldier has been discontinued. The “Clear Alert” was activated Friday morning for Fort Bliss soldier Jayson Acido, who had gone missing. Friday morning, the Fort Bliss Provost Marshal Office announced that they were searching for 24-year-old Jayson Acido, […]
FORT BLISS, TX
freightwaves.com

State of emergency declared as New Mexico wildfires rage

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued burning in nearly half of the state’s drought-stricken 33 counties. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) has classified five of those fires as large. This includes the Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico, which started April 6 and then merged with the newer Calf Canyon fire Saturday to form the largest blaze in the state. This led to widespread evacuations in Mora and San Miguel counties as winds fanned the flames. As of Wednesday morning, that fire had spread across nearly 60,200 acres and was only 12% contained, according to Inciweb.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces woman gets three years for Medicare fraud

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces woman will spend three years behind bars for Medicare fraud. Cathy Chidester ran “Drop-In Counseling” when she billed the state’s Medicare program for children’s counseling. However, records show the kids were in school during those alleged sessions. She pled guilty last November and faced up to five years […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Charges against Carrizozo school board member could be dismissed

CARRIZOZO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carrizozo school board member accused of failing to report child abuse against her son is on the road to having her charges dropped. Court documents show Faithe Samora agreed to enter a pre-prosecution diversion program for two years. Her husband, Jesse Samora, is accused of choking, slamming, and pinning her 12-year-old […]
CARRIZOZO, NM
93.1 KISS FM

Free Air Show, Thunderbirds Return to Holloman AFB Near El Paso

El Pasoans who miss craning their necks upwards to watch the awe-inspiring aerial maneuvers the were once commonplace during the Amigo Airsho will want to take note. The world-famous United States Air Force Thunderbirds are making their return to the Holloman Air Show, and if you’re up for a road trip Mother’s Day weekend you can watch them take to the skies for free.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: Santa Fe city employee violence

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new KRQE News 13 investigation looks into problems between city workers in Santa Fe that has the union saying their concerns are being blown off. The union wants the city of Santa Fe to address what it calls violent acts and what it considers an ongoing problem in the workplace. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Tech rugby team wins national title

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The wins keep coming for the New Mexico Tech rugby team. The Miners defeated Denver 38-31 in Dallas, Texas on Saturday for the USA Collegiate Rugby 15’s national title. New Mexico Tech has been pretty successful as of late. The team made it all the way to the finals of the NCR […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

High school baseball season ends in dramatic fashion in District 2-5A

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a wild final day of the high school baseball regular season in District 2-5A. Canutillo, Del Valle and Ysleta all began the day with a chance to either share or win the district title outright. However, they ended the day tied atop the district standings, splitting the district […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

UNM holds 5th-annual stadium stair challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico held its fifth-annual Stadium Stair Challenge Saturday morning. The race started on the field and went through all 1,667 stairs in University Stadium. All of the money raised goes to the Agora Crisis Center, which provides free confidential help to anyone in need of emotional support. “So, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Metros where people in Las Cruces are getting new jobs

(STACKER) -The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.
LAS CRUCES, NM

