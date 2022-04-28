ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC-area high school, college products talk aspirations leading up to NFL Draft

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXMej_0fNVy93Q00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several athletes from the Kansas City area and who went to college are set to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mario Goodrich of Lee’s Summit West was a standout cornerback at Clemson and experts are guessing he gets drafted between the third and fifth rounds. “I had a village,” Goodrich told FOX4’s, Harold Kuntz. “Just repaying them, seeing them happy. I just wanna keep putting smiles on their faces.”

Watch FOX4 News live from Kansas City

Rachaad White was a dynamic running back for Center High and Arizona State and he looks to be drafted on Day 3. “I got high expectations, high goals for myself, I set that all myself,” White said. “That’s kind of how I am because of what I wanna accomplish for myself and as a team, whatever team I go to.”

Lucas Krull won a state championship as a tight end at Mill Valley and started his college athletic career in baseball at Jefferson College. He was even drafted in the 2018 MLB Draft in the 34th round as a pitcher to the San Francisco Giants. After a stint at Florida, he finished his college career as a tight end at Pittsburgh and hopes to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. “To be the first to come out of my high school, it’d be something amazing,” Krull said. “Something that I’ve been dreaming to do my whole life and for that to come through in a couple days is thrilling and exciting.”

Excelsior Springs alum Sam Webb was one of two Divison II players invited to the NFL Combine coming out of Missouri Western as a cornerback. “Taking advantage of the most of the opportunity and realizing that it is more than about just me playing. It’s about people looking up to me,” Webb said.

FOX4 Sports: Read more Chiefs, Royals, Sporting, Current news

In local college products, Missouri running back Tyler Badie and Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson are both looking to be picked on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

There are a number of other local players from the KC area as well.

  • Gerrit Prince, tight end, UAB, Shawnee Mission NW
  • Duron Lowe, cornerback, Liberty, Shawnee Mission NW/St. Thomas Aquinas
  • C.J. Perez, interior offensive lineman, Shawnee Mission NW/St. Thomas Aquinas
  • Jahron McPherson, safety, Kansas State, Basehor-Linwood
  • Storey Jackson, linebacker, Liberty, Olathe North
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
State
Florida State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Excelsior Springs, MO
City
Liberty, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
College Football HQ

College football programs with most NFL Draft picks all-time

Talent is the lifeblood of any college football team. The ability to recruit the best players, develop their potential, and ship them off to the NFL Draft has long been the way we judge the health of any football program. And, as is usually the case, that talent tends to consolidate into the hands ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Webb
FOX4 News Kansas City

4 killed in Oklahoma church van crash, including 2 kids

WATTS, Okla. — A deadly crash involving an Oklahoma private church school van where four people died remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. Two of the victims were children. The crash happened Thursday before 6 PM. on US 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is […]
WATTS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Nfl Combine#Thomas Aquinas College#Mlb Draft#High School#American Football#Clemson#Jefferson College#The San Francisco Giants#Divison Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy