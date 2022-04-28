KC-area high school, college products talk aspirations leading up to NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several athletes from the Kansas City area and who went to college are set to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mario Goodrich of Lee’s Summit West was a standout cornerback at Clemson and experts are guessing he gets drafted between the third and fifth rounds. “I had a village,” Goodrich told FOX4’s, Harold Kuntz. “Just repaying them, seeing them happy. I just wanna keep putting smiles on their faces.”

Rachaad White was a dynamic running back for Center High and Arizona State and he looks to be drafted on Day 3. “I got high expectations, high goals for myself, I set that all myself,” White said. “That’s kind of how I am because of what I wanna accomplish for myself and as a team, whatever team I go to.”

Lucas Krull won a state championship as a tight end at Mill Valley and started his college athletic career in baseball at Jefferson College. He was even drafted in the 2018 MLB Draft in the 34th round as a pitcher to the San Francisco Giants. After a stint at Florida, he finished his college career as a tight end at Pittsburgh and hopes to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. “To be the first to come out of my high school, it’d be something amazing,” Krull said. “Something that I’ve been dreaming to do my whole life and for that to come through in a couple days is thrilling and exciting.”

Excelsior Springs alum Sam Webb was one of two Divison II players invited to the NFL Combine coming out of Missouri Western as a cornerback. “Taking advantage of the most of the opportunity and realizing that it is more than about just me playing. It’s about people looking up to me,” Webb said.

In local college products, Missouri running back Tyler Badie and Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson are both looking to be picked on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

There are a number of other local players from the KC area as well.

Gerrit Prince, tight end, UAB, Shawnee Mission NW

Duron Lowe, cornerback, Liberty, Shawnee Mission NW/St. Thomas Aquinas

C.J. Perez, interior offensive lineman, Shawnee Mission NW/St. Thomas Aquinas

Jahron McPherson, safety, Kansas State, Basehor-Linwood

Storey Jackson, linebacker, Liberty, Olathe North

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.