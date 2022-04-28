NYC honors essential workers with Canyon of Heroes plaque

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Amelia Earhart, Winston Churchill, Neil Armstrong, and now the essential workers of New York City.

Mayor Eric Adams presided over the unveiling of a plaque honoring essential workers at the Canyon of Heroes monument, the strip of plaques commemorating the 206 ticker-tape parades held in New York City.

“New Yorkers are resilient… We do not run in the face of fear. We stand up, we face it and we cycle out of it. And it is because of the everyday people we are standing here today,” said Adams at the unveiling. “So you add to the 200 parades that we participated in, but I don't think anyone is more greater than the one we did for the men and women who provided the essential task to make sure our city was able to do the essential things we needed to get through COVID-19.”

The parade for essential workers was held in July 2021 in honor of those who could not work remotely and sacrificed their safety for their jobs during the pandemic.

The monument is overseen by Downtown Alliance, a non-profit that works to improve lower Manhattan.

“There's a reason that you're called essential,” said Jessica Lapin, the president of Downtown Alliance. “Our beloved city cannot run without you. COVID cases may rise and fall, but your dedication, your passion, it endures.”