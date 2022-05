The New Orleans Saints traded up with the Washington Commanders to take a wide receiver. They went with Chris Olave from the Ohio State Buckeyes. The New Orleans Saints were rumored to be one of the teams looking to trade up in the NFL Draft this year. Some thought they might be doing it to take a quarterback, but that’s not what they ended up doing. They moved to the 11th-overall pick, originally owned by the Washington Commanders, and they took Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO