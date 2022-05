Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — Thom Browne is feeling playful. Despite being surrounded by models, coworkers, mood boards, racks of clothes and accessories in preparation of his fall 2022 show here on Friday night, the designer was in a jovial mood. But that could be because the show and the collection are centered around toys — for both kids and adults.More from WWDA Closer Look at Catherine O'Hara's Custom Thom Browne Look at the SAG AwardsThom Browne RTW Fall 2021BTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged Performance His inspiration was the Island of Misfit Toys from the...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO