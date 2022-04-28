ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden To Leave ‘The Late Late Show’

By Tara Mobasher
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Corden (Cats) is slated to leave the CBS late-night series – The Late Late Show – ahead of summer 2023, according to Deadline. The comedian recently extended his contract for one year, and will have been a part of the show for eight and a half years by the time...

television.mxdwn.com

