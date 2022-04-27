ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Fifth-year option exercised

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Titans exercised Simmons' fifth-year team option for 2023 on Wednesday. Simmons is coming off...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Jaguars select Georgia DE Travon Walker with No. 1 pick of 2022 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the rumors official Thursday night and selected Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker with the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker is a 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive end who played three seasons at Georgia and stepped into the team's starting lineup for the 2021 season. He finished the year with six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. The Bulldogs defense allowed just 10.2 points per game, the fewest in the nation, and led the team to a 33-18 win against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles draft Cam Jurgens at No. 53: Scouting report, three things to know about Philly's newest center

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Nebraska center Cam Jurgens, one of the top interior lineman in the class, with the No. 51 overall pick (Round 2) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jurgens is set up to eventually take over for Jason Kelce on the Eagles offensive line, when the All-Pro center does indeed retire. Philadelphia adds even more depth to an already deep offensive line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Firm grasp on starting job

Tannehill will remain the Titans' starting quarterback even after the team drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. Tannehill helped lead the Titans to the top seed in the AFC in 2021, yet there was some concern about his level of play throughout the season. That stemmed primarily from turnovers, as he threw 14 interceptions and lost four fumbles across 17 games. He also threw three interceptions in the team's playoff defeat to Cincinnati, ending his campaign on a particularly sour note. However, Tannehill isn't likely to be immediately pushed for his starting job by Willis, who is regarded as an extremely talented -- but raw -- prospect. On the other hand, the selection of Willis could be the first sign that Tannehill's reign is nearing its end in Tennessee, as he is entering his age-34 season and his current contract expires at the conclusion of the 2023 season.
NFL
FOX Sports

Saints draft Tennessee DB Alontae Taylor in 2nd round

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints turned their attention to defense in the second round of the NFL draft, selecting defensive back Alontae Taylor out of Tennessee on Friday night. Taylor, 6-foot, 195 pounds, had four interceptions during his time with the Vols, including two last season....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Rams Take Georgia CB Derion Kendrick With No. 212 Pick In NFL Draft

Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick became the fifth player selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 NFL Draft, as he went No. 2021 overall in the sixth round on Saturday. The selection was the second of back-to-back picks in the sixth round. The Rams' third sixth-round pick, at No. 218, was dealt to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two picks — Nos. 235 and 261.
NFL
WJTV 12

JSU defensive end drafted by Detroit Lions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) defensive end James Houston was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the National Football League (NFL) draft. Houston marks the 100th draft pick in JSU history. He was the 217th pick in the draft on Saturday, April 30. Houston earned first-team All-SWAC, STATS […]
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Falcons land Matt Corral in Dane Brugler’s day 2 mock draft

The Falcons kicked off the 2022 NFL draft by selecting USC’s Drake London with their eighth overall pick Thursday night. Reciever was an obvious need after Atlanta lost Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage in less than a year. However, so was EDGE, which has been a weakness of the Falcons for as long as I can remember. There are also questions regarding the future at quarterback. Long story short, the team has needs at every position, meaning every draft pick will likely fill a void.
ATLANTA, GA
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Gains new passing target

The Eagles bolstered the pass-catching corps that Hurts (ankle) will be working with this coming season by trading for wideout A.J. Brown, Tim McManus of ESPN reports. The 6-foot-1, 226 pound Brown -- who subsequently agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles -- will provide the team with a talented and experienced wideout to pair with 6-foot, 170-pounder DeVonta Smith, who Philadelphia drafted 10th overall last year. Along with that improved 1-2 WR punch, Hurts also has a quality tight end to throw to in Dallas Goedert, with the likes of Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal and Jalen Reagor also in the mix for passing targets. Hurts, who is bouncing back from an offseason procedure on his ankle, thus has a chance to grow as a passer in his third season as a pro; any improvement on that front would bolster the 2020 second-rounder's fantasy prospects, which last season were driven by his production as a rusher (784 yards, 10 TDs).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain

Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday but will avoid the injured list for now, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Pederson underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday's game against Oakland with right groin tightness. While the test did reveal a strain, it's not a particularly severe one. The Giants will wait to see how the injury responds over the next few days, so he'll likely miss at least two or three games, but he may not wind up missing any more time than that.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

