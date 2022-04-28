ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders’ Mark Davis Shuts Down Darren Waller Trade Rumors

By Wilton Jackson
 2 days ago

The Las Vegas owner explicitly stated that the Pro Bowl tight end will be in a Raiders’ uniform.

Raiders owner Mark Davis silenced any doubts of friction and concern regarding the franchise and Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

As rumors have surfaced of a possible trade, Davis explicitly stated that the tight end is a part of the future for the franchise.

“There’s nothing going on with Darren Waller, except he’s a Raider,” Davis told Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal .

Davis’s comment comes a day after Waller gave his commitment to Las Vegas in an interview with CBS Sports Radio. The Raiders tight end said that Las Vegas has no plans to trade him.

“I’ve had talks with the team and they said that’s not a thing that’s happening and there’s no trade that’s going to happen,” Waller said. “We’re just focusing on football, getting better, learning the system and seeing where it’s going to take us this year.”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr also recently tweeted that there was “no chance” Waller leaves the franchise.

Before injuries limited Waller’s production last season to 665 yards and two touchdowns, he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

In addition to Waller, Carr and the Raiders offense in 2022 will feature former Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, who came to Las Vegas in a blockbuster trade in March.

While Waller has often garnered heavy coverage from opposing teams, the tight end could see more opportunities in the passing game next season with Adams alongside him.

