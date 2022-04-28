ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks honor late reporter John Clayton by saving his seat at NFL Draft

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41nKHR_0fNVuRBV00

The NFL is still mourning the loss of John Clayton, a frequent contributor to ESPN and one of the most respected voices in sports journalism. Based in Seattle for much of his career, the longtime radio and TV personality passed away at 67 last month following a brief illness.

A pioneer in his field, where he emerged as one of the first “insiders” (paving the way for news-breakers like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport), Clayton rose to prominence as an NFL reporter for ESPN, a role he held until his departure from the network in 2017. Thursday, Clayton was honored by his hometown Seahawks, who reserved a seat for him at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

Clayton also had a strong sense of humor, poking fun at himself in a SportsCenter commercial depicting the beloved journalist as a long-haired, metalhead still living at home in his childhood bedroom.

Former colleague Field Yates, in a clever reference to the commercial, donned a Slayer t-shirt before Thursday night’s Draft.

Clayton’s tenure at ESPN harkens back to a simpler time, before mainstream media was overtaken by rampant commercialism (segments on NBA Countdown now last all of 30 seconds) and the prevalence of “debate culture,” rewarding style and spectacle over substance. Needless to say, Clayton’s thorough reporting and trademark professionalism will be sorely missed.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Russell Wilson Tonight

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks made a blockbuster move, trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. In the trade, the Seahawks received the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft – along with a plethora of other picks and players. On Thursday night, the team used that No. 9 pick on former Mississippi State star offensive tackle Charles Cross.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Adam Schefter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks have best odds to draft Liberty QB Malik Willis on Day 2

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Seahawks are the team with the best odds (+350) to pick Liberty’s Malik Willis on Day 2 of the draft. Willis was the consensus top quarterback prospect in this class coming into the draft. However, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was generally considered the most pro-ready of the bunch. The Steelers made him the only QB to be taken in the first round last night.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Seahawks#Clayton Rose#American Football#Espn#The Nfl Draft#Sportscenter#Nba Countdown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
cbs17

2022 NFL Draft l Seahawks’ Cross not using agent for now

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft. New Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross says he’s betting on himself by choosing to not have an agent to begin his NFL career. Cross was selected with the No. 9 pick in the first round by the...
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy